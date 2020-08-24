45m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Tears flow as Uyinene Mrwetyana is remembered one year on with ribbons and flowers

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Flowers, ribbons and signs line the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town where student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered one year ago.
Flowers, ribbons and signs line the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town where student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered one year ago.
Paul Herman, News24
  • Capetonians tied ribbons, flowers and signs to the railing of the Clareinch Post Office in memory of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
  • Uyinene was murdered one year ago inside the building by Post Office employee Luyanda Botha - now serving life in prison.
  • The police team, who worked on the case, held a memorial outside the building, and struggled to hold back the tears.

It has been a year since Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered at the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town - but the tears have not dried, as hundreds of ribbons and bouquets of flowers line the building where she lost her life.

Station commander of the Claremont police station Colonel Maree Louw choked up at an impromptu memorial service for Uyinene, as she remembered not only her own sister who was murdered, but all the murders of women she has worked on.

People silently brought flowers and took a few minutes to remember the student, who was one of many women and girls murdered last year.

READ | Uyinene's family suing SA Post Office

"She was my sister," said Sergeant Siyabulela Tsule near the flowers and fluttering ribbons brought to the Clareinch Post Office to honour Uyinene, who was murdered there a year ago.

"We may not have the same mothers or come from the same family, but she was my sister. She should have been protected," he said, trailing off.

As one of the detectives on the case, he had come to pay his respects and gently rubbed the arm of station commander Louw to comfort her as she wiped away tears of grief - not just for Uyinene, but for other victims of horrific murders, including her own sister. 

Louw was stationed in Bredasdorp when Anene Booysen was brutally raped and left to die. 

Anene managed to say a name before she died - and Johannes Kana, who now wants his case reopened, was put behind bars for life.

"Personally, I lost family and friends due to gender-based violence," said Louw.

"My sister was killed by a man," she said, her voice cracking as she wiped away tears.

"It makes me upset in the sense that this needs to stop," she said.

"There needs to be more done, and nobody seems to know what. The perpetrators are not scared of harsher sentences, so I think the death penalty must come in," she said, when asked for her personal opinion on what is needed to stop gender-based violence.

Uyinene Mrwetyana, Post Office
Flowers, ribbons and signs line the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town where student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered one year ago.
News24
Uyinene Mrwetyana, Post Office
Flowers, ribbons and signs line the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town where student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered one year ago.
News24
Uyinene Mrwetyana
Flowers and ribbons to mark a year since UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered
News24 Jenni Evans
Uyinene Mrwetyana, Post Office
Flowers, ribbons and signs line the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town where student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered one year ago.
News24

Sergeant Lutchmee Chetty, who said she found Uyinene's body, said it was a very emotional time.

"This year, we can find peace of mind as he is behind bars," she said.

Guilty

Post Office employee Luyanda Botha pleaded guilty to murdering the student after telling her there was a parcel waiting for her. He pretended to be doing her a favour by opening the post office after hours, but when she rejected his sexual advances, he beat her, strangled her, left her body in a safe, and then set her body alight.

Her family has sought solace by establishing the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation to help protect women and prevent further attacks.

The foundation is expected to host a webinar on the topic on Monday. They are also suing the Post Office because Botha had a criminal record when he was hired.

Botha was handed a life sentence for her murder, two life sentences for rape, and a five-year sentence for defeating the course of justice.

READ | Luyanda Botha handed 3 life terms for raping, killing Uyinene Mrwetyana

He will not be eligible for parole for 25 years. 

The 19-year-old UCT student was not the only victim, with others, such as theology student Jessie Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan, triggering country-wide pickets and protests. 

Uyinene Mrwetyana (Instagram)
Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Post Office manager Kim Williams told News24 she had been the victim of a robbery in the week Uyinene was murdered, and was so distraught by the two events that she became physically ill.

The previous manager of the Post Office resigned - and, when Williams took up the post, she was afraid.

Horrified

"I was horrified. I was scared. I thought, is it safe to come?"

When she started work, she asked her new colleagues what Botha had been like.

"They said they were so shocked. They couldn't believe it. They had to go for counselling afterwards.

"They said, 'Kim, he used to read the Bible every day'."

She said that, to cope, the staff have prayer sessions and think of the things that women go through.

"I send my heart's warmest condolences for her and her parents," said Williams.

While the ribbons fluttered, and the railing and stoep filled up with bouquets and written tributes, a woman tying flowers to the rail said: "This could have been my daughter," and started crying.

Agape Tadana slowly tied white pieces of fabric, with a silver border, around the photographs of Uyinene.

"I feel like we need to dig deep as men," said Tadana, who is a leader in an initiative where men gather to hear women share their stories of gender-based violence, without interruption or discussion.

"And [we need to] reflect on what needs to be done," he said.

Related Links
Femicide | Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother: We are gripped by hurt, sadness, anger and frustration
Police team awarded for cracking Uyinene Mrwetyana case
Uyinene foundation launch: 'This symbolises a crossover to the other side, where her memories...
Read more on:
uyinene mrwetyanacape towngender based violence
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
17% - 624 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
73% - 2636 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
9% - 337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(+1.23)
ZAR/GBP
22.12
(+1.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.97
(+1.19)
ZAR/AUD
12.14
(+1.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.23)
Gold
1931.26
(-0.17)
Silver
26.54
(+0.03)
Platinum
918.00
(+0.38)
Brent Crude
44.96
(0.00)
Palladium
2152.54
(-0.38)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20233.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo