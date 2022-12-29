59m ago

add bookmark

PICS | 'That dam is very dangerous,' says farm owner after boy, 10, drowns in Cape Town dam

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Children swim unsupervised at the dangerous dam.
Children swim unsupervised at the dangerous dam.
Supplied by Kraaifontein CPF
  • A 10-year-old boy has drowned at a dam on a farm in Kraaifontein.
  • The owner of the farm said the dam was 6m deep and "very dangerous".
  • The Kraaifontein CPF said residents had been warned to stay clear of the dam.

A 10-year-old boy drowned at a dam on a farm in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, on Wednesday evening.

Western Cape police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Kraaifontein police had registered an inquest docket for further investigation after officers responded to a complaint.

Swartbooi said when police arrived on the scene, they were informed that a boy had been swimming in the dam when he experienced trouble.

"It was perceived that the boy drowned. The SAPS provincial diving unit was called to search. They retrieved the body of the boy. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," he added. 

READ | Girl, 10, drowns at Wilderness beach after being caught in rip currents

Local security company Titanium Securitas spokesperson Kobus Kotze said, when they arrived on the scene, police divers were already in the dam searching for the body.

"After a short while they located the body which was then brought out, and we certified the body dead on arrival," Kotze said.

The owner of Avrondrust farm where the incident occurred, who did not want to be named, said he had three dams on the property and that the one where the kids always swam was about 6m deep. 

"The children don't listen when we tell them they cannot swim there, but every time I call police and law enforcement to come to chase the kids out the water, they (children) throw stones at us and continue to swim," he said.

According to the owner, he had sent numerous letters, emails and made calls daily to the City of Cape Town for them to intervene and close off the dam, or at least put up signs, but nothing had been done yet. 

He added:

I told the City I will not be held responsible for the kids drowning here because I have asked the City numerous times to intervene. This is not the first child to drown at the dam, and if nothing gets done by the City, then I'm sure these drownings will continue.

"The water is dangerous and these kids are playing with their lives. I've seen how they tie 2-litre Coke bottles around their waist so that it can keep them floating in the water, without any adult supervision, and it's very dangerous, but they don't want to listen to me and officials that come here on a regular basis."

Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Rob Bisset said they were only made aware of the drowning incident after being contacted by the media.

"We are saddened at the loss of life and send our condolences to the family during this difficult time," he said.

children
Children at the dangerous dam.
swim
The Avondrust dam in Kraaifontein is six meters deep and "very dangerous."

The CPF said residents had been warned numerous times to stay clear of the dam, especially if they were not able to swim.

"Just days before the fatal incident, children were seen swimming in the dam unsupervised. The dam is dangerous and, if the kids are not supervised, it could be even more dangerous."

Bisset added that there used to be a sign at the dam saying no swimming was allowed, but that it had been seemingly removed or destroyed.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towndrownings
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
44% - 5939 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
3% - 344 votes
It makes no difference
53% - 7195 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala

28 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.93
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.42
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.05
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,813.90
+0.5%
Silver
23.89
+1.5%
Palladium
1,789.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,044.00
+3.3%
Brent Crude
83.26
-1.3%
Top 40
67,497
-1.0%
All Share
73,597
-0.9%
Resource 10
71,892
-1.7%
Industrial 25
90,923
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,544
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo