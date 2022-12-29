PICS | 'That dam is very dangerous,' says farm owner after boy, 10, drowns in Cape Town dam

A 10-year-old boy has drowned at a dam on a farm in Kraaifontein.

The owner of the farm said the dam was 6m deep and "very dangerous".

The Kraaifontein CPF said residents had been warned to stay clear of the dam.

Western Cape police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Kraaifontein police had registered an inquest docket for further investigation after officers responded to a complaint.

Swartbooi said when police arrived on the scene, they were informed that a boy had been swimming in the dam when he experienced trouble.

"It was perceived that the boy drowned. The SAPS provincial diving unit was called to search. They retrieved the body of the boy. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," he added.

Local security company Titanium Securitas spokesperson Kobus Kotze said, when they arrived on the scene, police divers were already in the dam searching for the body.

"After a short while they located the body which was then brought out, and we certified the body dead on arrival," Kotze said.

The owner of Avrondrust farm where the incident occurred, who did not want to be named, said he had three dams on the property and that the one where the kids always swam was about 6m deep.

"The children don't listen when we tell them they cannot swim there, but every time I call police and law enforcement to come to chase the kids out the water, they (children) throw stones at us and continue to swim," he said.

According to the owner, he had sent numerous letters, emails and made calls daily to the City of Cape Town for them to intervene and close off the dam, or at least put up signs, but nothing had been done yet.

He added:

I told the City I will not be held responsible for the kids drowning here because I have asked the City numerous times to intervene. This is not the first child to drown at the dam, and if nothing gets done by the City, then I'm sure these drownings will continue.

"The water is dangerous and these kids are playing with their lives. I've seen how they tie 2-litre Coke bottles around their waist so that it can keep them floating in the water, without any adult supervision, and it's very dangerous, but they don't want to listen to me and officials that come here on a regular basis."

Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Rob Bisset said they were only made aware of the drowning incident after being contacted by the media.

"We are saddened at the loss of life and send our condolences to the family during this difficult time," he said.

The CPF said residents had been warned numerous times to stay clear of the dam, especially if they were not able to swim.

"Just days before the fatal incident, children were seen swimming in the dam unsupervised. The dam is dangerous and, if the kids are not supervised, it could be even more dangerous."

Bisset added that there used to be a sign at the dam saying no swimming was allowed, but that it had been seemingly removed or destroyed.



