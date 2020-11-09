PICS | 'The event was open for everyone,' Brackenfell resident says as community clashes with EFF

Tensions flared between EFF members and the Brackenfell community over claims that a private matric event was attended by white pupils only.

Parents and members of the Brackenfell community told the media that the event was open to everyone.

The EFF disputed this, saying they were told black pupils were not invited.

Parents and members of the Brackenfell community say a private event held for some matric pupils two weeks ago was open to every pupil.

This comes after claims were made on social media and in media reports that the event, which parents organised for matric pupils, was only attended by white pupils and two teachers.

Tensions flared up on Monday when angry community members confronted a group of protesting EFF members outside Brackenfell High School.

According to EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego, the party wanted to meet the school principal and school governing body to demand that the two teachers who attended the event be suspended.

However, on Monday the party was met by a large crowd of Brackenfell community members who said they were protecting pupils who were writing exams.

Former Brackenfell pupil Charlotte Mattheus said that it was unjustified for the EFF to "come and rock up" in front of the school.

"Everyone was invited," Mattheus insisted.

"The school kids who wanted to go could go. A lot didn't go because of Covid-19, but it was open for everyone."

The private event was organised by parents and was held at a wine estate.

However, Xego disputed the claim and said the party was informed that black pupils were not invited to the event.

"We must not try and sugar coat things. They will definitely amend the invitation that we have received to ... portray they are not racist," claimed Xego.

Video footage on Monday morning showed various physical altercations between the two groups. Fists and stones flew after angry residents confronted an EFF member outside one of the school gates.

Two members of the EFF were injured during the altercation.

A shot was also reportedly fired into the air, allegedly from a "replica gun". A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Public order police intervened in the violence and discharged stun grenades.

EFF members left the protest first, while some community residents stayed behind at the school.

Two EFF members injured during the heated clash, no arrests confirmed. (@CebohNyambose) pic.twitter.com/MoJ8rXr8n7 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 9, 2020

Responding to a question about weapons brought to the school, such as pickaxes and rubber bullets, Mattheus said that it was to protect the community.

"As we walked up, the EFF threw us with rocks. What's new?" she added.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a public violence case was opened for investigation.

By Monday afternoon, the situation was calmer.

The Western Cape Department of Education previously said the event was not a school or department-sponsored event, but that it was a private event held at a private venue.

