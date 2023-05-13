PICS | 'The roof might fall at any time,' says family, blaming load shedding for house fire

A Dobsonville family that lost its house to a fire when the power returned on Monday evening said load shedding was the reason they no longer have a home.

Johannes Masego, 74, said the fire started in his nephew's room around 22:00.

Ward 47 councillor Tebogo Mhlari said the family was told to submit a compliance certificate to Eskom.

A Soweto family that lost their home to a fire on Monday alleged that load shedding caused the fire.

The home, situated second from the corner of Moepeng Street in Dobsonville, looked like an ordinary house from afar.

However, it wasn't. There were burn marks on the wall, the sliding door was half open and stuck, and parts of the roof were missing.

When inside the house, one could see the sky between the cracks of the roof structure.

Johannes Masego, 74, was in his outside bedroom when he heard his nephew screaming from his bedroom.

"It was around 22:00 when the power had just come back. My nephew was sleeping when the power came [on], and the cables in his room caught fire. He started screaming, waking his brother and me to see the fire.

"When I entered the house, the ceiling was burning, spreading to the other rooms. The fire had emerged from the cables on the wall and went straight to the ceiling. I could see the cables that were inside the ceiling also burning. The fire spread like wildfire throughout the house in no time," said Masego.

Masego said neighbours came in numbers when they heard screams and saw the house on fire. And, fortunately, they were able to help out the fire.

However, what was once a fully furnished beautiful home has been destroyed

"The firefighters came when we had already put the fire out. There was just smoke when they arrived. The furniture was all burnt, some [parts of the] roof had fallen, and all our valuables were gone. All because of cables and load shedding," said Masego.

Masego said on Tuesday, he and his brothers went to the local councillor's office to make him aware and try to get help.

"We spoke to the councillor on Tuesday. We told him that our house was no longer. He sympathised with us and said he would come to check the house.

"The following day, he arrived with people from disaster management. They gave us three mattresses, three blankets and a 10kg mielie meal bag. The disaster management people took pictures of the house, filled in forms, and said they needed to consult with NGOs and get back to us," said Masego.

"We don't know how we're going to survive this. And there's nothing I can say. More than seven houses have burnt in the area, and the government hasn't helped. I don't know what we're going to do.

"The roof might fall at any time. Because the house burnt because of the government's doing, we would have liked them to help," said Masego.

Dobsonville Ward 47 councillor Tebogo Mhlari said the family was offered suitable relief. However, she hoped that the NGOs that have been reached would also help.

"The matter was reported, and we went to the house with disaster management. They explained that the family would need to submit a certificate of compliance to Eskom to show that a certified professional did the house wiring," said Mhlari.

Mhlari added that the family had not submitted the certificate.

Masego said his family would be grateful for donations to help rebuild their home.



