PICS | Theron's Pass in Ceres closed as firefighters battle growing blaze

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Firefighters battle Ceres fire (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)
Firefighters battle Ceres fire (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)
Johan Botha
  • The Theron's Pass has been closed to all traffic following a fire a blaze.
  • A crew of 48 firefighters is battling the growing fire.
  • The road is expected to be closed throughout Tuesday night.

The Theron's Pass on the R46 between Ceres and Tankwa-Karoo has been closed after a fire broke out on Tuesday.

The road will be closed to all traffic, except emergency vehicles.

The area that was ablaze consisted mostly of agricultural land, surrounded by mountainous terrain, the Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Services said. 
Firefighters battle Ceres fire (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)

"Fire Services have deployed aerial support and ground teams to assist the fire teams. The fire continues to burn out of control, fuelled by a combination of a stiff breeze and dry vegetation," municipality spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto added.

Firefighters battle Ceres fire (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)

Fire crews are focusing on preventing the loss of electricity pylons, cell towers and property. 

The crews totalled 48 firefighters who were being assisted by six vehicles, added Otto. 

Firefighters battle Theron's Pass fire (CWDM Johan Botha)

Two more vehicles and crews are en-route from a base in Stellenbosch. 

Air resources have stood down for the night. 

"The road is still closed and is likely to remain so throughout the night," she said.

