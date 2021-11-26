36m ago

PICS | These men were re-arrested after breaking out of North West police station

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
Four men have been re-arrested after breaking out of a police station.
Getty Images
  • Nine people, who were detained at a police station in the North West, escaped from custody earlier in November.
  • On Thursday, four of the escapees were re-arrested following a tipoff from community members. 
  • The escapees are wanted for being in the country illegally, attempted murder and aggravated robbery. 

Police in the North West have arrested four of the nine people who managed to escape from Amalia police station, where they were being detained earlier this month.

According to police, the four were found hiding in Myra village, Tuang, not far from the police station from which they had escaped on 12 November.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the four were re-arrested on Thursday after community members alerted police to the fugitives' whereabouts.

Lebajwa Sewete
Lebajwa Senete.

"The police reacted to the information and re-arrested Thabo Pita, 24, Thabo Edward Bankies, 31, Thabo Aaron Mokwena, 46, and Lekhoa Methola, 44," Mokgwabone said.

"Three of the re-arrested escapees are Lesotho nationals, one is a South African."

Police said Pita and Methola had been held for allegedly being undocumented and had been awaiting deportation, while Mokwena and Bankies were facing charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

Refuoe Zwakala
Refuoe Zwakala.

"They are all expected to appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court on Monday, 29 November 2021."

Mokgwabone said police were still working hard to trace and re-arrest the remaining escapees.

Isaac Ramotsapi
Isaac Ramotsapi.

Police are still searching for Refuoe Zwakala, 30, Lebogang Makume, 31, Isaac Polanka Ramotsapi, 35, Lebajwa Raphael Sewete, 29, and Thabiso Bereng, 34.

"Makume was facing a charge of robbery aggravating at the time of the escape, while the other four were in detention as undocumented persons and also awaiting deportation," Mokgwabone.

Thabiso Bareng
Thabiso Bereng.

Meanwhile, an investigation into how the detainees escaped is still under way.

The North West police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, commended community members for coming forward with information that led to the re-arrest of the four.

