1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | 'These were our babies' — two elephants die while being transported to the Western Cape

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Kasper and Kitso, died while under sedation during the loading process to the Western cape.
Kasper and Kitso, died while under sedation during the loading process to the Western cape.
  • Two elephants died under sedation over the weekend.
  • They were being transported from Mpumalanga to the Western Cape. 
  • Both bulls had a combined age of 60. 

Two male elephants from the Hazyview Elephant Sanctuary in Mpumalanga died over the weekend while being prepared to be transported to the Kleinmond Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in the Western Cape. 

It's understood that the elephants Kasper and Kitso died while under sedation during the loading process.

Speaking to News24, sanctuary owner Craig Saunders said staff at the property are, "... devastated at the loss of our big bulls.

"We had to move the elephants away because of the stress they were being subjected to from the routine crop spraying performed by low flying helicopters at the adjacent farms in Hazyview. The excessive noise and toxic chemicals being used was seriously affecting them," he said.

Saunders added that a highly experienced wildlife veterinarian team oversaw the transportation of the bulls that was to take place on Saturday. 

ALSO READ | More than R70 000 raised for SPCA at Two Oceans Marathon

"Kasper weighed just over five tons and Kitso 4.5 tons. Kasper, the taller of the two elephants, was approximately 3.3 metres tall. Due to the size of the bulls, they had to be transported via truck to their new location," said Saunders.

The elephants were 25 and 35 years old, respectively, and had been cared for by the Saunders family and sanctuary staffers for the past 20 years.

An emotional Saunders said:

Elephants can live up to 50 years old, and these two were in the prime of their lives. They were truly magnificent animals and will be sorely missed.
  

Eight years ago, Saunders bought a large farm just outside the town of Kleinmond.

"It was my vision all along to relocate these two adult bull elephants from Hazyview to Kleinmond, as their existing habitat in Hazyview had become more and more under social and environmental pressure and the elephants needed more space. We invested years in careful planning, with a key focus on clearing alien species and restoring the property to its original pristine condition," he added.  

"The sudden death of our babies has completely shattered our dreams of having the elephants explore the beauty of the [Western Cape]."

Saunders said that the Sanctuary had over the years, rescued 11 elephants, but with the recent two tragically lost, they were only down to nine elephants which remain their focus.

animals
Kasper and Kitso, died while under sedation during the loading process to the Western cape.
Photo Supplied
Sanctuary
"Kasper weighed just over 5 tons and Kitso 4.5 tons. Kasper, the taller of the two elephants, was approximately 3.3meters tall," said Saunders.
Photo Supplied

"Our dedicated staff have always been committed to providing the very best care to our animals," said Saunders.

The Kleinmond wildlife sanctuary is currently home to various general game animals, including zebras, eland, Kudu, Springbok, and a large diversity of water birds.

"Our animals are our life, our pride and joy. What makes the country worth visiting, and the loss of two of our elephant children has truly been a traumatic experience for us all," said Saunders.


Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townanimals
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8295 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.69
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.99
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.7%
Gold
1,897.80
-1.8%
Silver
23.61
-2.3%
Palladium
2,144.50
-9.9%
Platinum
924.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
106.65
-1.6%
Top 40
62,896
-4.0%
All Share
69,751
-3.6%
Resource 10
71,563
-6.6%
Industrial 25
78,018
-3.0%
Financial 15
16,177
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

17h ago

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo