PICS | 'They were certainly not in a rush': Cape Town SPCA shop robbed during 4-hour load shedding

The SPCA in Cape Town has been robbed and ransacked.

Thieves made off with an undisclosed amount of money, equipment, staff belongings, and numerous sets of keys.

Police are investigating.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA in Cape Town is devastated after its veterinarian shop in Gabriel Road, Plumstead, was robbed and ransacked during the four-hour load shedding period on Friday night.



Eskom on Thursday announced that the country would be subjected to Stage 6 load shedding, which would last well into the weekend.

This was to replenish emergency reserves.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the organisation was devastated by the mindset of criminals who took advantage of load shedding to rob the shop.

She said the robbery came "at a time when the SPCA faces significant challenges in terms of an increased demand for services that is already stretching our resources to the maximum".

"We simply cannot afford to incur the full cost of the inverter we need to keep our security systems running during load shedding," she added.

Abraham said that apart from stealing an undisclosed amount of money, the thieves also made off with bags of dog food, broke the computer modem tower, and stole all the keys in the shop.

"They were certainly not in a rush to leave. The thieves even took time to finish a two-litre ice cream in the freezer and finished a staff member's yoghurt drink. They even stole staff belongings from the cupboards."

She said the thieves had caused a lot of "destruction" to the property.

"They went through literally everything. It is quite shocking and devastating what they have done to the building. We have since opened a case with the police, hoping that the perpetrators will be caught and brought to book because this is unacceptable."

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said they were investigating a business break-in.

"Reports suggested that the complainant left the premises at around 17:00," he said.

The robbers were yet to be arrested, he added.

SPCA chief executive officer Moyo Ndukwana said vet shops were vital income-generating commercial entities, which helped fund their important work with animals.

"We are so disappointed in this display of a complete lack of moral consciousness on behalf of the perpetrators who chose to steal from an organisation whose services are vital to the community," he said.

"We now also (have) to deal with the costs of repairing the damage incurred to the shop structure and equipment, the loss of cash takings and products, and will have to we will have to install a 5-kilowatt inverter to prevent a re-occurrence of the same."

The SPCA said the damages incurred by the break-in were yet to be determined.

Police said anyone with information should contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.



