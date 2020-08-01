13m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Thinking out the boot - DJ turns his car into mobile barber shop to earn a living during lockdown

Jenna Etheridge
Mario Miller converted his VW Golf into a mobile barber shop.
Mario Miller converted his VW Golf into a mobile barber shop.
Supplied
  • Cape Town DJ Mario Miller lost gigs when lockdown was imposed.
  • He decided to convert the boot of his VW Polo into a mobile barber shop.
  • His plans included adding an entertainment station and possibly an assistant.

A Cape Town DJ who has been without an income during the lockdown spun his fortunes around by converting his car into a mobile barber shop.

Mario Miller, 32, and his friend were Gqom music DJs and producers who had about 10 gigs lined up before Level 5 lockdown was imposed.

"I took a hard knock. I wanted to do something different and looked at my car and boot, thinking I could put a shelf with dividers in," he told News24.

FEEL GOOD | 8-year-old boy raises R12 000 to keep Durban's bird park afloat

He converted his VW Polo TSI and posted adverts on social media for people looking for haircuts in Belhar.

He charges around R60 a cut and drives to different parts of Belhar, Parow and Elsies River.

It's only been a few weeks but Miller has gone from around six haircuts a day to between 10 and 20 a day.

"I am actually thinking about getting another barber to help cut. Someone who can drive with me if there are a few people in one place."

Mario Miller cuts hair out of his boot (supplied b
Mario Miller cuts hair out of his boot.

Miller cuts hair outside, using a mirror propped on top of his shelf. He also wears a mask.

"I don't enter your home. If it's a rainy day, I pull into your garage. I have got my own power to get my clippers running. Basically, I can cut anywhere."

Music is still his passion and clients sometimes asked him to play them some good tunes.

"Now I have got a new battery because I couldn't cut hair and play music at the same time.

"I am busy putting in a TV screen so people can watch, look at music videos or play X-Box."

Miller says he hoped to inspire others to do the same or find innovative ways to make a living. 

Related Links
WATCH | 'It felt like Christmas' - hairdressers express joy at easing of lockdown regulations
Uitenhage stylist uses his hair to protest against Covid-19 lockdown
WATCH | Joburg hairdresser breaches lockdown regulations to make ends meet
Read more on:
cape townlockdown
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
27% - 202 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
19% - 143 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
38% - 280 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
15% - 113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1974.90
(+0.04)
Silver
24.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo