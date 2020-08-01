PICS | Thinking out the boot - DJ turns his car into mobile barber shop to earn a living during lockdown

Cape Town DJ Mario Miller lost gigs when lockdown was imposed.

He decided to convert the boot of his VW Polo into a mobile barber shop.

His plans included adding an entertainment station and possibly an assistant.

A Cape Town DJ who has been without an income during the lockdown spun his fortunes around by converting his car into a mobile barber shop.



Mario Miller, 32, and his friend were Gqom music DJs and producers who had about 10 gigs lined up before Level 5 lockdown was imposed.

"I took a hard knock. I wanted to do something different and looked at my car and boot, thinking I could put a shelf with dividers in," he told News24.

He converted his VW Polo TSI and posted adverts on social media for people looking for haircuts in Belhar.

He charges around R60 a cut and drives to different parts of Belhar, Parow and Elsies River.

It's only been a few weeks but Miller has gone from around six haircuts a day to between 10 and 20 a day.

"I am actually thinking about getting another barber to help cut. Someone who can drive with me if there are a few people in one place."

Miller cuts hair outside, using a mirror propped on top of his shelf. He also wears a mask.



"I don't enter your home. If it's a rainy day, I pull into your garage. I have got my own power to get my clippers running. Basically, I can cut anywhere."

Music is still his passion and clients sometimes asked him to play them some good tunes.

"Now I have got a new battery because I couldn't cut hair and play music at the same time.

"I am busy putting in a TV screen so people can watch, look at music videos or play X-Box."

Miller says he hoped to inspire others to do the same or find innovative ways to make a living.