PICS | Three buildings gutted at premises in Killarney Gardens, Cape Town

Nicole McCain
Three buildings have been gutted after a fire broke out in Killarney Gardens in Cape Town on Saturday night.
City of Cape Town

Three buildings have been gutted in a fire that broke out at a premises in Lauda Road in Killarney Gardens, Cape Town, on Saturday night.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire on the premises of Starflex Plastics at 22:13, said Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

More than a dozen firefighters battled the blaze for almost six hours.

"The first arriving officer from Milnerton reported that the fire was spreading to adjacent buildings and requested more resources.

"In total, 13 firefighting appliances and 52 staff members managed to contain and extinguish the fire just after 04:00," Carelse said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

"Crews are still monitoring the area for any flare-ups that may occur," Carelse added.

