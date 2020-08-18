PICS | Three trucks stuck on R61 as Eastern Cape snow hits high-lying areas

Cold, wet weather conditions and snowfall is causing problems for some motorists in the Eastern Cape.

The R61 between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet has been closed with immediate effect due to snow.

Transport authorities said they were monitoring more mountain passes and other roads in high-lying areas.



Three trucks were unable to travel due to snow on the R61 between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet on Tuesday, as a cold front continued to disrupt traffic on high-lying area of the Eastern Cape.

The provincial transport authorities announced on Tuesday morning that the road had been closed to traffic with immediate effect.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose warned that snow and slippery conditions were making it extremely hazardous for cars to move.

Binqose said more mountain passes were being monitored, along with roads in other high-lying areas, as cold conditions continue to cause traffic problems.

"Snow and slippery conditions make it extremely hazardous for motorists. A total of three trucks remain trapped in the snow, as traffic is struggling to ascend or descend the Wapadsberg Pass. Traffic officials are keeping an eye on both sides of the pass, ensuring that no more vehicles get trapped in the snow."

This as the SA Weather Services warned on Monday that a cold front and disruptive snowfall was expected in Graaff-Reinet, Cradock and Queenstown on Tuesday.

"In particular, some rainfall along the southern Cape coast and adjacent interior could be heavy, leading to localised flooding. Localities such as George, Plettenberg Bay and Jeffrey’s Bay are likely areas, regarding the risk of heavy rainfall," SAWS' Kevin Rae warned in a statement.