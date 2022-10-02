8m ago

PICS | Tip-off leads to illicit cigarette bust, arrest of two people

Lisalee Solomons
Polokwane police bust suspects with R70 000 illicit cigarettes.
Supplied
Supplied

Limpopo police arrested two people on the N1 next to Botlokwa on Friday for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes, disguised as animal feed, worth R70 000.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, police received information that the two people, aged 25 and 28, were transporting the cigarettes in a truck.

READ | Truck driver arrested at Skilpadshek border post for possession of illicit cigarettes worth R1.5m

Police stopped them as they approached Sekonye junction.

Ledwaba said:

The truck was disguised to be carrying stacks of lucerne in the rear section of the trailer to deceive the police.


"Upon further inspection, it was discovered that half of the front side was fully loaded with 104 cartoons of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes with an estimated street of R70 000," Ledwaba added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cigarettes were smuggled from Zimbabwe, he added.

The two people are expected to appear in the Morebeng Magistrate's Court.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended police and thanked community members for continuously assisting police in the fight against crime.

