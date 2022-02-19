PICS | Truck crashes into Lamborghini Gallardo in KwaZulu-Natal

A truck collided with a multi-million rand sports car in Phoenix, northwest of Durban on Saturday, causing extensive damage to the exotic vehicle.

According to security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the white Lamborghini Gallardo was extensively damaged after a truck collided with it on the southbound lane of the R102 in the vicinity of Phoenix.

"Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene by passing motorists at approximately 11:08," said RUSA.

When they arrived at the scene, the Lamborghini Gallardo, worth over R3 million, was in the right emergency lane. It is alleged that the truck was driving next to the sports car when it suddenly veered into its lane resulting in the collision. No injuries were reported.

