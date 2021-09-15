6m ago

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

Nicole McCain
Cape Town Philharmonic held a lunch-hour outdoor concert at Groote Schuur Hospital for frontline healthworkers.
Cape Town Philharmonic held a lunch-hour outdoor concert at Groote Schuur Hospital for frontline healthworkers.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Western Cape healthcare workers have been treated to a concert as a sign of gratitude.
  • The concert, performed at Groote Schuur hospital, was streamed live.
  • The initiative looks to boost the emotional wellbeing of healthcare workers.

A one-of-a-kind concert has taken place at Groote Schuur Hospital as a way of thanking healthcare workers for their efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) held a lunch-hour outdoor concert that was streamed live. It was named the Concert of Gratitude to recognise and appreciate the work healthcare workers are doing.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cape Town
Health workers clap at the concert.

"After 18 months of working on the frontlines, the health care workers are broken and beyond tired. The province currently has approximately 33 000 health care workers who have given their all for the public. The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 193 staff members, and they are also remembered at this time," said Groote Schuur spokesperson Alaric Jacobs.

READ | Covid-19: Vaccinating children will allow for a quicker return to normal life - paediatricians

As the province slowly emerges from the third wave, the Western Cape health department has prioritised recognising the sacrifices that health workers have made, he added.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cape Town
Members of the Cape Town Philharmonic.

CPO CEO Louis Heyneman said: “In our 107 years of existence, I don’t think the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has ever been this indebted to the health workers of South Africa. We are sad indeed about the pandemic which has claimed the lives and livelihood of so many, in particular in the arts industry.  

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cape Town
The Cape Town Philharmonic held an outdoor concert to honour healthworkers.

"We are, however, so grateful that, thanks to the staff of hospitals throughout the Western Cape in particular, we are still here. This concert of joyous and inspiring music is a celebration of life, a salute to the health workers, and a mark of our profound gratitude."

READ | Covid-19: Mediclinic confirms unvaccinated mainly make up high care, ICU admissions

The concert was born out of another initiative to thank healthcare workers – Hospital Heroes.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cape Town
Members of the public watching the concert.

The movement aims to recognise and reward the Herculean efforts made by the frontline healthcare and medical staff at hospitals all around the country in the face of Covid-19. Hospital Heroes has, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, distributed refreshments to medical staff at hospitals to lift the spirits of doctors, nurses, and support staff. 

Hospital Heroes now aims to focus on the mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers through initiatives such as the Concert of Gratitude.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cape Town
The Cape Town Philharmonic held a concert in honour of frontline health workers.

Groote Schuur Hospital CEO Dr Bhavna Patel said they were "immensely" grateful to the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and its musicians for availing themselves to offer some beautiful, relaxing music.

"With all the pressures our staff are experiencing due to Covid-19, we know that this music will brighten our day and help ease some of the pain," said Patel.

