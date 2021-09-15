PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

Western Cape healthcare workers have been treated to a concert as a sign of gratitude.

The concert, performed at Groote Schuur hospital, was streamed live.

The initiative looks to boost the emotional wellbeing of healthcare workers.

A one-of-a-kind concert has taken place at Groote Schuur Hospital as a way of thanking healthcare workers for their efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) held a lunch-hour outdoor concert that was streamed live. It was named the Concert of Gratitude to recognise and appreciate the work healthcare workers are doing.

Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

"After 18 months of working on the frontlines, the health care workers are broken and beyond tired. The province currently has approximately 33 000 health care workers who have given their all for the public. The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 193 staff members, and they are also remembered at this time," said Groote Schuur spokesperson Alaric Jacobs.



As the province slowly emerges from the third wave, the Western Cape health department has prioritised recognising the sacrifices that health workers have made, he added.

Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

CPO CEO Louis Heyneman said: “In our 107 years of existence, I don’t think the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has ever been this indebted to the health workers of South Africa. We are sad indeed about the pandemic which has claimed the lives and livelihood of so many, in particular in the arts industry.

Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

"We are, however, so grateful that, thanks to the staff of hospitals throughout the Western Cape in particular, we are still here. This concert of joyous and inspiring music is a celebration of life, a salute to the health workers, and a mark of our profound gratitude."

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, @CapePhil, is performing a Concert of Gratitude at Groote Schuur hospital in honour of all frontline healthcare workers.



??: Ashraf Hendricks (@AshrafRSA) pic.twitter.com/XtEWUvr8GZ — GroundUp (@GroundUp_News) September 15, 2021

The concert was born out of another initiative to thank healthcare workers – Hospital Heroes.

Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The movement aims to recognise and reward the Herculean efforts made by the frontline healthcare and medical staff at hospitals all around the country in the face of Covid-19. Hospital Heroes has, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, distributed refreshments to medical staff at hospitals to lift the spirits of doctors, nurses, and support staff.



Hospital Heroes now aims to focus on the mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers through initiatives such as the Concert of Gratitude.

Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Groote Schuur Hospital CEO Dr Bhavna Patel said they were "immensely" grateful to the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and its musicians for availing themselves to offer some beautiful, relaxing music.



"With all the pressures our staff are experiencing due to Covid-19, we know that this music will brighten our day and help ease some of the pain," said Patel.

