PICS | Two suspects arrested after cops find R500 000 worth of dagga hidden under cabbages in bakkie

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested two people after they discovered dagga worth R500 000 hidden under a heap of cabbages in a bakkie in Vryheid.

The two suspects - aged 30 and 43 - were arrested after police stopped the bakkie on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers saw the bakkie ladened with cabbages next to Vryheid Junction and pulled it over.

"The vehicle was pulled over and a search was conducted. Police officers found 23 bales of dagga hidden under the cabbages," Gwala said.

Police estimated the value of the dagga at R500 000.

Gwala added that the two suspects are due to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court on Monday.