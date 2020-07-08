PICS | Two trucks set alight on the N1 in Paarl

Two trucks were set on fire on the N1 in Paarl on Wednesday, the Western Cape Traffic Department confirmed.

Two trucks have been torched on the N1 in Paarl on Wednesday, the Western Cape Traffic Department confirmed.

The incident occurred between Klapmuts and Joostenbergvlakte, in the early hours on Wednesday.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by WC Traffic Department

According to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa the incident happened at around 01:15.



Africa said the road was currently closed to traffic.

"Motorists going towards Paarl are urged to please make [use of] alternative routes," he said.

The cause of the incident was unclear at this stage.

The police had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by WC Traffic Department

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted an interdict against a planned truck driver strike, restraining the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) and its secretary general Sifiso Nyathi from organising, encouraging or inciting any protest action or "national shutdown".





