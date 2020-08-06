PICS | Two women arrested at Pretoria estates for 'manufacturing steroids' worth around R3m

Two women were arrested in separate residential estates in Pretoria for allegedly manufacturing steroids worth around R3 million.

The arrests at Silver Lakes and Willow Acres estates followed an extensive intelligence-driven operation centred on a joint drug investigation by several police units and authorities from Mpumalanga and Pretoria.

During the execution of a search at the first location, a residence at Silver Lakes Estate, the team recovered steroids alleged to have been manufactured on site, said police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale. A 38-year-old woman was arrested.

PICS | Pharmacist nabbed, steroid tablets, guns and ammunition found at Pretoria drug lab

The second location visited was a storage facility in Meerlust Street, Equestria, where steroids in various stages of packaging were discovered. The third location was in Willow Acres Estate, where more steroids and enhancers were found and a 35-year-old woman was arrested.

"The steroids, labels and other packaging materials worth an estimated R3 million have since been confiscated pending further investigation. The two suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday," Mogale said.