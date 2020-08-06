39m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Two women arrested at Pretoria estates for 'manufacturing steroids' worth around R3m

Riaan Grobler
Steroids worth R3 million were confiscated by police.
Steroids worth R3 million were confiscated by police.
SAPS

Two women were arrested in separate residential estates in Pretoria for allegedly manufacturing steroids worth around R3 million.

The arrests at Silver Lakes and Willow Acres estates followed an extensive intelligence-driven operation centred on a joint drug investigation by several police units and authorities from Mpumalanga and Pretoria.

During the execution of a search at the first location, a residence at Silver Lakes Estate, the team recovered steroids alleged to have been manufactured on site, said police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale. A 38-year-old woman was arrested.

PICS | Pharmacist nabbed, steroid tablets, guns and ammunition found at Pretoria drug lab

The second location visited was a storage facility in Meerlust Street, Equestria, where steroids in various stages of packaging were discovered. The third location was in Willow Acres Estate, where more steroids and enhancers were found and a 35-year-old woman was arrested.

"The steroids, labels and other packaging materials worth an estimated R3 million have since been confiscated pending further investigation. The two suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday," Mogale said. 

steroids
Steroids worth R3 million were confiscated by police in Pretoria.
steroids
Steroids worth R3 million were confiscated by police in Pretoria.
steroids
Steroids worth R3 million were confiscated by police in Pretoria.
steroids
Steroids worth R3 million were confiscated by police in Pretoria.
steroids
Steroids worth R3 million were confiscated by police in Pretoria.
steroids
Steroids worth R3 million were confiscated by police.

Related Links
International 'Steroid King' shot dead in Cape Town home in possible hit
R2.4m illegal steroid bust in De Doorns
PICS | 'Biggest we've ever seen' - Police bust Limpopo drug lab
Read more on:
pretorianarcoticscrime
Lottery
1 person bags R378k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 2411 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 1619 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 1398 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(+0.01)
ZAR/GBP
22.74
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
20.57
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.47
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.04)
Gold
2043.20
(+0.37)
Silver
27.06
(+0.85)
Platinum
971.51
(+0.93)
Brent Crude
45.33
(+1.67)
Palladium
2175.00
(+0.52)
All Share
57629.36
(+2.45)
Top 40
53279.30
(+2.56)
Financial 15
9928.97
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
76162.43
(+1.63)
Resource 10
59790.27
(+4.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

05 Aug

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo