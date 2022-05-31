42m ago

PICS | Unusual strandings of bronze whaler sharks in Eastern Cape leave scientists puzzled

Malibongwe Dayimani
East London principal scientist Kevin Cole pictured with a stranded bronze whaler shark.
Supplied by East London Museum
  • Shark researchers and scientists are trying to understand why there have been mass strandings of bronze whaler sharks along the Eastern Cape coastline.
  • A pregnant bronze whaler shark carrying 11 pups was stranded at Winterstrand outside East London on Saturday. 
  • There have been 44 strandings between East London and Jeffreys Bay since March.   

A pregnant bronze whaler shark carrying 11 pups was stranded at Winterstrand in East London on Saturday.  

Since late March, scientists have been left puzzled by the mysterious stranding of 44 bronze whaler sharks along the eastern and southern coastline. 

Inspections by researchers have so far shown the marine animals had no injuries or any signs of physical trauma.

A pregnant bronze whaler shark with 11 pups stranded in East London on Saturday.

The pregnant shark with 11 pups was one of three located within a few hundred metres of each other in Winterstrand on Saturday. The three included one male.  

Retired marine biologist Dr Malcolm Smale said: 

It's very unusual, I have never seen such a large number of sharks beaching in my 40 years of experience working with these animals in this area before.

"This is one of the most baffling fish challenges to present itself in a long while," said East London Museum scientist Kevin Cole.  

KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board scientist Dr Matt Dicken said there had been 44 shark beachings in the Eastern Cape over the past few months.  

Scientists have been left baffled by stranding of sharks, some carrying pups.

Smale said researchers on the southern and eastern coast were still working together to establish the cause of the strandings.

He warned members of the public not to not touch the sharks, but rather report sightings to authorities. 

"We are not sure of the cause, but it would be unwise to eat the sharks in case they have some kind of toxin in their bodies. I am sure that more information and advice will come out once the cause is established."

Scientist Kevin Cole inspects a pregnant stranded shark.

Cole said the strandings had started in late March this year and did not seem to be related to recreational fishing or predation. 

The record shows that whatever the cause of death, it seems to be quite species-specific, mostly to the bronze whalers (Carcharhinus brachyurus).

In the East London area alone, there had been six mortalities of bronze whalers. Of those, five were female and one a male, added Cole. 

Since late March, bronze whaler sharks including pregnant females, have been washing up in the Eastern Cape.

He said two of the five females had been heavily pregnant, and that one had given birth to 15 pups near Glengariff. 

"There have also been two reports in our area of erratic shark behaviour close to river mouths before the strandings, and in one instance filmed at the Balugha River mouth. None of the strandings which I have investigated have shown any signs of physical trauma to the animals such as bite marks or any other," added Cole. 

Data is being collated by Dr Greg Hofmeyr of Bayworld, Dicken, and Smale. 

Members of the public are requested to report any shark strandings to the Bayworld and East London museums.


PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

Podcast series: click here to find them all

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

