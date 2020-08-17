PICS | Wanted: 6 Eastern Cape prison escapees still at large, public warned not to approach

The public has been warned not to attempt to apprehend six dangerous prisoners who escaped at Sada prison on Friday.

The suspects allegedly used a smuggled firearm to disarm and overpower prison guards before fleeing the facility, News24 understands.

One of the escapees is Lundi Mzimkhulu, an East London cash-in-transit guard, who was arrested in 2018 for a heist.

A manhunt is still on for six dangerous prisoners who escaped from Sada Correctional facility in Whittlesea on Friday.



It is not clear whether they fled on foot or in a vehicle. Correctional Services spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said: "An investigation is underway to determine how the escape occurred. For security reasons we cannot divulge information with regards to [the] number of personnel on duty."

Gantana revealed the escapees were dangerous, facing serious charges including murder, robbery, housebreaking and pointing of a firearm.

The escapees in the daring Friday mid-day prison break were Lundi Mzimkhulu, Khanyiso Dlali, Sibusiso William Nzuzo, Siyabulela Mtshobi, Lebohang Wellem and Kuhle Kibi.

While the Correctional Services Department remained tightlipped about how the inmates escaped, two prison officials told News24 that the criminals allegedly used a smuggled firearm to overpower guards.

The sources alleged the prisoners pointed the firearm at an unknown number of guards and forced them into a reception room before fleeing the centre.

Notorious



Mzimkhulu was a notorious cash heist kingpin and a former East London cash-in-transit guard.

He was arrested together with his brother Mzivukile and accomplice Odwa Siqanqala for allegedly robbing a cash van in Whittlesea on 30 November 2018.

Mzimkhulu and Siqanqala worked for a leading cash security services company in East London and were on "sick leave" on the day they robbed a Fidelity cash van two years ago.

Since his arrest, Mzimkhulu had now escaped twice this year since his arrest. In March, the trio escaped together with another inmate while they were being transported to court. They overpowered police officers and seized the police van.

They were later re-arrested following a massive manhunt.

News24 understood that the Sada Correctional Centre was now on lockdown and received reinforcements from the back up unit Emergency Support Team from national head office following the Friday escape.

Gantana said the search for the prisoners involved correctional officers, police and other law enforcement agencies.

"Members of the public are advised not to attempt to apprehend the escapees, but to contact the police. An investigation is underway to determine how the escape occurred."