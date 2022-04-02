PICS | 'We are disappointed' - SPCA responds to City of Cape Town reinstating McLaren Circus permit

The SPCA said it is "disappointed" with the City of Cape Town's decision to reinstate the McLaren Circus events permit.

The City removed the permit earlier this week following reported violations of the Animal Protections Act.

Circus founder David McLaren said they were working with the SPCA to rectify the faults found.

On Monday, the SPCA issued a warning to the circus after finding several violations of the Animals Protection Act and the Performing Animals Protection Act at the premises.

The organisation had given the circus 48 hours to rectify some of the faults found. Still, by Tuesday, the City had already withdrawn its permit with immediate effect following the report by the SPCA.

Chief inspector and spokesperson for the SPCA, Jaco Pieterse, said that while they understood the City needed to be reasonable and allow the circus to rectify the concerns found, they were "disappointed" in the decision to reinstate the permit.

The circus was shut down on Tuesday, however, the City reinstated its event permit on Wednesday, much to the circus management's delight.

"We are disappointed, however, we are pleased that the City had taken swift action when the SPCA brought the initial concerns to their attention. They immediately withdrew the permit and implemented stricter conditions, forcing the circus to comply," said Pieterse.

On Wednesday, the SPCA returned to the circus with an independent wildlife veterinarian, and a second warning was issued following the inspection. Several concerns were found, and the independent veterinarian agreed with the findings of the SPCA.

The animals, particularly the lions and Bengal tigers, must be provided with additional environmental enrichment, which should be changed regularly to keep the animals interested and occupied to alleviate captive stress. The wooden log currently being provided to the big cats in each exercise area is not sufficient.

The snout of the large Burmese python is of concern, therefore, the snake must be examined by an exotic species veterinarian specialising in exotic snakes within 48 hours.

The three Burmese pythons are housed together in a single wooden box that does not afford the snakes' adequate space.

The diet of the Burmese pythons is of concern. They are fed chicken drumsticks. This is not a good diet for snakes if not supplemented.

The current wooden box being used to house the pythons does not afford adequate or proper ventilation.

On Thursday, a follow-up inspection was done by the City, Law Enforcement and the SPCA to check up on the progress by the circus in rectifying the concerns.

"The circus was in the process of complying with the demands of the SPCA, and the only outstanding issues were the environmental enrichment for the lions and tigers, and correcting the issues of the snake wooden boxes," said Pieterse.

'We are finding common ground with the SPCA'

Circus founder David McLaren told News24 on Friday morning that he acknowledged the second warning, and that they were in the process of rectifying the concerns raised.

By Friday, the circus had complied with both the warnings issued by the SPCA.

"I do understand the concerns raised with our snakes. Yes, we feed them raw chickens because we cannot find frozen rats for them. Where we can find the rats, we feed them to the snakes," he said.

McLaren said the older snake had been put on a nebuliser for its well-being.

"All the concerns raised, I've tried to go above and beyond to rectify them. We had to have our three poodle dog's teeth seen to; this cost us over R8 000, but I'm a circus owner, and it is my responsibility to see to the health of my animals. We are finding common ground with the SPCA."

The shows have since continued and will run until Sunday at Muizenberg Park, where 50% of the venue has since been filled per show.

"We are currently looking for an alternative venue after our last show, but no new venues have been confirmed yet. We are glad we can give the people the shows as many of them have been waiting for the circus to come back since the pandemic halted all travelling and shows," McLaren said.

He said that after the shows in Cape Town, they would move to different provinces.

"We will continue to conduct regular check-ups at the circus to make sure they comply with the Animals Protection Act and Performing Animals Protection Act," the SPCA said.

The City previously said they had withdrawn the permit after the SPCA issued the circus with a notice of alleged contraventions of the Animals Protection Act.

"The reinstated permit has been issued subject to compliance with the conditions set out by the SPCA," said the City at the time.

The SPCA said it remains opposed to wild animals in circuses and will ensure that they comply with the Animals Protection Act and Performing Animals Protection Act.





