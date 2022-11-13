PICS | 'We are gatvol!': Gatesville residents demand answers from police about abducted Abirah Dekhta

Gatesville residents have marched to the police station in Athlone, demanding police provide an update on Abirah Dekhta's abduction.

More than 500 residents gathered on the corner of Klipfontein and Jan Smuts roads on Friday night.

The Hawks have taken over the investigation.

More than 500 residents of Gatesville, Cape Town, cordoned off parts of Klipfontein and Jan Smuts roads on Friday night as they marched to the Athlone police station, where they demanded that police provide an update on the abduction of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta.



It's been more than a week since the little girl was kidnapped on her way to school in Rylands.

Gatesville neighbourhood watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy said the group of people had chanted that they were "gatvol" about people being abducted, and police not providing updates on the cases.

"The aim of the march was to bring attention to the kidnapping of Abirah, and concerns that police are not coming forth to the community with updates of the case.



"We are fed up with not being informed about the case, as this affects us all. But police closed the gates on us. We are concerned about the lack of communication from the officials, as we feel like our lives don't matter, because it seems that police are more on the perpetrators' side than ours," Veerasamy said.

She added that business owners in the area had closed their shops early to join in the march as many wanted their voice to be heard.

"We are tired of the lack of service we are getting from police and judging by the huge amount of people who joined us shouting ''bring back Abirah" it shows that people are becoming fed up with lack of communication from officials," she added.

The neighbourhood watch said they had given the police an ultimatum, demanding that if they didn't come back to the community by the end of the weekend, they would stage another protest at the police station on Monday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said investigations into the abduction were ongoing.

"The victim has not yet been reunited with her family. This office can confirm that a group of concerned community members met with a senior police member of Athlone SAPS on Friday night at the corners of Klipfontein and Jan Smuts roads to ask about any new developments regarding the missing 8-year-old child," he said.

Community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Sharon Classen said they had been advised that a peaceful placard protest was to be held in the area. However, this had turned into an illegal march from Gatesville to Athlone, with protesters obstructing traffic flow on Jan Smuts Drive and Klipfontein Road.

Classen said:

While we understand the emotions of the community, we do not condone the inconvenience caused to others. Yes, emotions are high, and the community needs to come forward with information so as to assist the SAPS in the task at hand. Protesters cannot compromise the safety of others.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said this latest incident had left a "bitter taste in my mouth".

"I’ve noted the march by community members in relation to the alleged kidnapping of a young girl in the area. I’m praying for the safe and unharmed return of the young girl to her family. I urge anyone with information to contact SAPS so that the young girl can be found," he said.

Allen said that reports doing the rounds that he was due to address the crowd were false.

"Reports that I was due to engage or address the crowd are untrue. Whoever is spreading this false news should immediately stop, as they're completely insensitive to what the family and community is going through at the moment. We did not receive a request from anyone."

Allen said the that the 4th quarter crime stats for the 2021/22 financial year had shown that kidnappings had increased by 8.3%.

"I maintain that there is a need for better proactive approaches to how kidnappings can be prevented. Part of these would be to improve intelligence and ensure greater coordination between SAPS and the provincial and local governments."

Mian Ramzen, spokesperson for the Dekhta family, said they were "overwhelmed" by the support they were receiving.

"We just want Abirah back home safely. This is a very difficult time for us as a family, because we don't know what to do, but pray and hope for the best."

The family has numerous cellphone businesses in the area.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said a multi-disciplinary task team, consisting of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Organised Crime Investigation, and the Hostage Negotiation Team, were investigating.

"The investigation is at a sensitive stage and no information can be divulged at this current moment," Hani said.

Police have asked anyone with information about Dekhta's whereabouts to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.








