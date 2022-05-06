PICS | 'We are in pain': Residents picket after woman allegedly raped at Soweto mall

Residents are calling for Diepkloof Square management to tighten up security at the mall.

The residents are still in shock after an employee was allegedly raped during a robbery on Thursday.

Workers at Diepkloof Square said they did not feel safe.

Soweto residents gathered at Diepkloof Square to demand better security after an employee was allegedly raped during a robbery.

On Thursday, a group of men stormed the Mr Price store at the shopping centre and allegedly raped an employee in the changing rooms. Police said the group then fled with items, including cellphones.

According to the protesters, the store was open on Friday morning, but had closed its doors during the protest.

There was a heavy police presence at the mall. Protesters chanted and held up placards calling for an end to gender-based violence.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said: "Police were called after a group of people reportedly demanded that the store be closed for the day after yesterday's incident."

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

The residents demanded mall centre management tighten security and wanted only South African security guards employed there.



Speaking on condition of anonymity, a resident said: "We are in pain because this happened inside a mall... what has happened has scared our children that work here. They are scared that they too might be raped," she said.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

The residents claimed that crime had been prevalent at the centre. They also claimed the centre's security cameras didn't work.



READ | Worker allegedly raped during Soweto mall robbery

Diepkloof resident, Nicholas Nhlapho, said they had requested the worker who was raped be given three months' leave with pay.

"We engaged with the centre manager and have requested for a three month leave, and her company must compensate her while on leave. The management said cameras are not working is because of an electrical fault. They have promised the review of the mall security," Nhalpho claimed.



"We are in serious pain because I don't understand why the shop manager would open after what happened. A woman was raped in there; it means they only care about the money."

A Mr Price store employee said he was still in shock after the incident.

The employee said: "I was scared during the robbery. Today, I just came to work because it is my job."



Another employee for a bank at the centre said he was also concerned about security.

"Even back at my workplace, the women are scared. The security here is not always visible. I usually see only two securities in a day, and those two are assisting old people at the rank to get some bit of extra cash."

Diepkloof Square management had not responded to a request for comment. It will be added when received.

