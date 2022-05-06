1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | 'We are in pain': Residents picket after woman allegedly raped at Soweto mall

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
Residents gathered outside Mr Price in Diepkloof square following a robbery and a rape incident inside the store
Residents gathered outside Mr Price in Diepkloof square following a robbery and a rape incident inside the store
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • Residents are calling for Diepkloof Square management to tighten up security at the mall.
  • The residents are still in shock after an employee was allegedly raped during a robbery on Thursday.
  • Workers at Diepkloof Square said they did not feel safe.

Soweto residents gathered at Diepkloof Square to demand better security after an employee was allegedly raped during a robbery.  

On Thursday, a group of men stormed the Mr Price store at the shopping centre and allegedly raped an employee in the changing rooms. Police said the group then fled with items, including cellphones. 

According to the protesters, the store was open on Friday morning, but had closed its doors during the protest.  

There was a heavy police presence at the mall. Protesters chanted and held up placards calling for an end to gender-based violence. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said: "Police were called after a group of people reportedly demanded that the store be closed for the day after yesterday's incident."

dimakatso sello
Residents are demanding the mall management tighten the security because they do not feel safe.

The residents demanded mall centre management tighten security and wanted only South African security guards employed there.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a resident said: "We are in pain because this happened inside a mall... what has happened has scared our children that work here. They are scared that they too might be raped," she said.

dakatso sello
Mr Price in Diepkloof square closed its doors after residents picketed outside.

The residents claimed that crime had been prevalent at the centre. They also claimed the centre's security cameras didn't work.  

READ | Worker allegedly raped during Soweto mall robbery

Diepkloof resident, Nicholas Nhlapho, said they had requested the worker who was raped be given three months' leave with pay.

"We engaged with the centre manager and have requested for a three month leave, and her company must compensate her while on leave. The management said cameras are not working is because of an electrical fault. They have promised the review of the mall security," Nhalpho claimed. 

"We are in serious pain because I don't understand why the shop manager would open after what happened. A woman  was raped in there; it means they only care about the money."

A Mr Price store employee said he was still in shock after the incident. 

The employee said: "I was scared during the robbery. Today, I just came to work because it is my job."

Another employee for a bank at the centre said he was also concerned about security.

"Even back at my workplace, the women are scared. The security here is not always visible. I usually see only two securities in a day, and those two are assisting old people at the rank to get some bit of extra cash."

Diepkloof Square management had not responded to a request for comment. It will be added when received.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimeprotests
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9957 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.99
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.76
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,887.22
+0.5%
Silver
22.44
-0.4%
Palladium
2,055.50
-6.2%
Platinum
972.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
110.90
+0.7%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.4%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers

11h ago

Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo