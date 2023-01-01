PICS | 'We don't have a home on New Year's Day' - displaced Dunoon residents after devastating fire

More than 200 people have been displaced following a devastating fire in the Dunoon informal settlement.

Over 100 shacks were destroyed.

Gift of the Givers was on the scene to assist those in need.

More than 200 people have been displaced after devastating fires ripped through the Usasaza Street section of Dunoon informal settlement in the Western Cape on Friday morning.



The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue services dispatched firefighters from Milnerton fire station to the area.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said additional resources had to be requested after the extent of the fire was confirmed.

"More than 60 firefighters were utilising 16 firefighting appliances to contain the blaze.

"Firefighting efforts were severely hampered by the [homes] built close to each other and many of which were double storeys, making it difficult for fire vehicles to manoeuvre, as the space was congested," Smith added.

No fatalities were recorded, but two firefighters sustained injuries, with one suffering minor burn wounds to his hand. He was treated at the scene.

By Saturday, Disaster Risk Management officials completed the assessments of the fire and found that 106 homes had been destroyed, and 233 people were affected.



Dunoon residents who lost their belongings told News24 they were "very hurt" because they "have no home for New Year's Day".

An emotional Precious Bokolo said:

I was inside the house when the fire came. I heard people shouting that there's a fire, but I didn't take note because I was occupied at the time.

"But then I saw people running into the streets. I went see what was happening and that's when I saw the fire was already close to me. I lost everything in that fire. I was too late to grab anything inside."

The mother of two said she and her children have nowhere to go. "I bought school uniforms and shoes for the kids, but now everything is gone in the fire.

"I feel sad, but hopefully, I'll make a plan to sort things out… it's hard because I'm also unemployed," she added.



Nwabisa Ningi, 23, said she heard people shouting ''fire'' while she was still busy inside the house.

"Residents came to bang on my door to alert me to leave the house.

"From the time I opened the door to see what the commotion was, to when I turned back to get some things from the house, the flames had already engulfed part of my home," Ningi said.

She said her ID book and all her education certificates were destroyed in the fire.

Ningi said:

It's very sad … just before the new year is to start, this happened. It's really not nice for us.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers was on the scene to assess the damages and by Saturday, were handing out hot meals, bottles of water, blankets, mattresses, toiletry packs, and baby-care packs to the vulnerable community.



"The mood in the area was sombre, community members rushing from taxis towards the disaster site hoping their homes are still standing, some throwing themselves on the debris and bursting into tears..." said the organisation's spokesperson Ali Sabley.

"This is all they had. Christmas was already a struggle as some of them had to save to buy new school uniforms and stationery, which burnt in seconds.

"These community members have nothing to look forward to this new year but to rebuild their lives," Sablay added.



Disaster Risk Management said the South African Social Security Agency was also on the scene providing humanitarian assistance. The provincial department of social development was also activated to provide psychosocial support services.

Meanwhile, in Masiphumelele, near Noordhoek, three people died in an early morning fire on Saturday and several homes were destroyed.

Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire and Rescue services spokesperson, said six fire engines and three water tankers were dispatched to put out the fire just before 6 am.



"The bodies of two men and a woman were found in the debris. Several [homes] were also destroyed, displacing [several] families. Police were investigating the cause of the fire," Carelse added.



