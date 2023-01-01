1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | 'We don't have a home on New Year's Day' - displaced Dunoon residents after devastating fire

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The fire wiped out 200 homes in Dunoon.
The fire wiped out 200 homes in Dunoon.
Supplied by Gift of the Givers
  • More than 200 people have been displaced following a devastating fire in the Dunoon informal settlement.
  • Over 100 shacks were destroyed.
  • Gift of the Givers was on the scene to assist those in need. 

More than 200 people have been displaced after devastating fires ripped through the Usasaza Street section of Dunoon informal settlement in the Western Cape on Friday morning.  

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue services dispatched firefighters from Milnerton fire station to the area.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said additional resources had to be requested after the extent of the fire was confirmed.

"More than 60 firefighters were utilising 16 firefighting appliances to contain the blaze.

"Firefighting efforts were severely hampered by the [homes] built close to each other and many of which were double storeys, making it difficult for fire vehicles to manoeuvre, as the space was congested," Smith added.

No fatalities were recorded, but two firefighters sustained injuries, with one suffering minor burn wounds to his hand. He was treated at the scene.

Du Noon
Displaced Dunoon residents said they are sad they won't have a home for the start of the new year.

By Saturday, Disaster Risk Management officials completed the assessments of the fire and found that 106 homes had been destroyed, and 233 people were affected.

Dunoon residents who lost their belongings told News24 they were "very hurt" because they "have no home for New Year's Day".

An emotional Precious Bokolo said:

I was inside the house when the fire came. I heard people shouting that there's a fire, but I didn't take note because I was occupied at the time.

"But then I saw people running into the streets. I went see what was happening and that's when I saw the fire was already close to me. I lost everything in that fire. I was too late to grab anything inside."

The mother of two said she and her children have nowhere to go. "I bought school uniforms and shoes for the kids, but now everything is gone in the fire. 

fire
Gift of the Givers were on the scene to help those affected by the fire.

"I feel sad, but hopefully, I'll make a plan to sort things out… it's hard because I'm also unemployed," she added.

Nwabisa Ningi, 23, said she heard people shouting ''fire'' while she was still busy inside the house.

"Residents came to bang on my door to alert me to leave the house.

"From the time I opened the door to see what the commotion was, to when I turned back to get some things from the house, the flames had already engulfed part of my home," Ningi said.

READ | Klerksdorp man dies after generator explodes during load shedding

She said her ID book and all her education certificates were destroyed in the fire.

Ningi said:

It's very sad … just before the new year is to start, this happened. It's really not nice for us.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers was on the scene to assess the damages and by Saturday, were handing out hot meals, bottles of water, blankets, mattresses, toiletry packs, and baby-care packs to the vulnerable community.

"The mood in the area was sombre, community members rushing from taxis towards the disaster site hoping their homes are still standing, some throwing themselves on the debris and bursting into tears..." said the organisation's spokesperson Ali Sabley.

"This is all they had. Christmas was already a struggle as some of them had to save to buy new school uniforms and stationery, which burnt in seconds.

fire
Some of the Dunoon residents who lost their belongings in the fire.

"These community members have nothing to look forward to this new year but to rebuild their lives," Sablay added.

Disaster Risk Management said the South African Social Security Agency was also on the scene providing humanitarian assistance. The provincial department of social development was also activated to provide psychosocial support services.

Meanwhile, in Masiphumelele, near Noordhoek, three people died in an early morning fire on Saturday and several homes were destroyed.

fire
Supply's being handed out to the residents affected by the fire.

Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire and Rescue services spokesperson, said six fire engines and three water tankers were dispatched to put out the fire just before 6 am.

"The bodies of two men and a woman were found in the debris. Several [homes] were also destroyed, displacing [several] families. Police were investigating the cause of the fire," Carelse added. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gift of the giversdunoonwestern capenew year 2023shacksfire
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
64% - 1344 votes
Rising cost of living
15% - 321 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 425 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.26
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,823.95
0.0%
Silver
23.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,794.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,073.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.91
+2.9%
Top 40
66,956
-0.8%
All Share
73,049
-0.8%
Resource 10
70,805
-1.5%
Industrial 25
90,308
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,526
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec 2022

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec 2022

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec 2022

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo