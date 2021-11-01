PICS | 'We need honest people, not thieves': Former presidents Mbeki, Motlanthe, Zuma cast their votes

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, cast their votes in Johannesburg on Monday.

Former City mayor Herman Mashaba, now ActionSA leader, voted in Sandton.

Mbeki and Motlanthe both spoke to the need for more registered citizens to turn out and vote.

Former presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, both stressed the need for a high voter turnout as they cast their votes in the municipal elections.



Motlanthe and Mbeki said, just like regular citizens, they remained hopeful of seeing change in their respective wards and the greater Johannesburg metro after the election.

Mbeki, who cast his vote at the Holy Family College in Houghton, said citizens voted hoping not to elect thieves, but people who would work to serve them better.

"We need honest people, not thieves. I was voting now hoping that the party or person I voted for will be honest and be able to serve the people. Hopefully, that will be the nature and character of the people who will have the seriousness to attend to the challenges," he said.

Mbeki said a high turnout was crucial for the elections.

ZIntle Mahlati

"I am hoping that all these registered voters will follow. We need all our people to vote and express their view as to who they want to govern the municipalities. I really hope we will have good turnout."

Motlanthe, who was at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg, said he wantd to see better water and electricity services.

"I hope the infrastructure will be maintained, that we have less load shedding, and that we have portable water on an ongoing basis."

He added that, if citizens were unhappy, the ballot box remained the best avenue to hold leaders accountable.

"You are voting for someone you can hold accountable. There is no reason why you should not exercise this right. If you ae unhappy with the current councillors, you now have a right to cast your vote for someone else," Motlanthe said.

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma donned an ANC volunteer bib after he cast his ballot at the Ntolwane Primary School at his village of KwaNxamalala in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. He was accompanied by his wife Bongi Ngema.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Zuma said he had voted "very well" and was very happy. He said he wouldn't hide that he was voting for the ANC. He was very jovial as he engaged with the media.

'We don't want to be an opposition'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba cast his vote in Sandton. The businessman-turned-politician said he felt optimistic about his party’s prospects.

Mashaba said he had high standards for ActionSA, a party that was contesting elections for the first time since it was founded in August 2020. The party is competing in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Tshwane and eThekwini.

Mashaba’s fame as Johannesburg mayor was evident while he waited in line at the Sandton Fire Station, as many residents took turns to greet him.



One resident joked and asked him whether he was coming back as mayor.

The businessman’s three-year stint as mayor was often used by ActionSA during its campaign.

On his party’s prospects, Mashaba said: "We made it very clear that we do not want to be an opposition. This country needs a political party that can unseat the criminal enterprise called the ANC. We are positive and we have done our work, and we have had a great run in a year or so.

"Here in Johannesburg, we should emerge as a party that can take over power on our own or in a coalition. We will hold a dialogue and ask South Africans which political parties they would feel most comfortable that we go into coalition with."

- Additional reporting by Qaanitah Hunter