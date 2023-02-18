PICS | Western Cape police arrest 62-year-old man after arms cache in locked warehouse is uncovered

Western Cape police arrested a 62-year-old man in Malmesbury on Thursday after uncovering an arms cache in a warehouse on the West Coast.

Malmesbury police followed up on information in the area which led them to the locked-up warehouse in an industrial area where they uncovered an arms cache comprising rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition, and other heavy weapon artillery.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said after spending two days scouring the scene, the police contingent comprising crime scene experts, organised crime and Hawks detectives, firearms and explosives experts as well as local police uncovered:

44 firearms (comprising nine rifles, handguns, a cannon and pistols)

11 firearm parts(considered firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act)

Two full LDV(light duty vehicle) loads of an assortment of rounds of ammunition

Substantial quantities of gunpowder

Numerous boxes used for storage of firearm magazines

The suspect was charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, and ammunition in terms of aspects of the Firearms Control Act.

He is expected to appear in court in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"As the investigation continues, the possibility of further arrests effected cannot be ruled out. The origin of the firearms, ammunition, and gunpowder is the subject of the police investigation with investigators setting their sights on other premises in the vicinity," Potelwa said.

Photo Supplied Photo Supplied

Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrest.

"With communities plagued by incidence of gun violence, it is envisaged that through investigations that are currently underway some explanations will emerge as police strive to create safer communities," Patekile said.



