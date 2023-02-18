1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | Western Cape police arrest 62-year-old man after arms cache in locked warehouse is uncovered

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The suspect was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition in terms of aspects of the Firearms Control Act.
The suspect was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition in terms of aspects of the Firearms Control Act.

Western Cape police arrested a 62-year-old man in Malmesbury on Thursday after uncovering an arms cache in a warehouse on the West Coast.  

Malmesbury police followed up on information in the area which led them to the locked-up warehouse in an industrial area where they uncovered an arms cache comprising rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition, and other heavy weapon artillery. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said after spending two days scouring the scene, the police contingent comprising crime scene experts, organised crime and Hawks detectives, firearms and explosives experts as well as local police uncovered: 

  • 44 firearms (comprising  nine rifles, handguns, a cannon and pistols)
  • 11 firearm parts(considered firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act)
  • Two full LDV(light duty vehicle) loads of an assortment of rounds of ammunition
  • Substantial quantities of gunpowder
  • Numerous boxes used for storage of firearm magazines

The suspect was charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, and ammunition in terms of aspects of the Firearms Control Act.

He is expected to appear in court in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"As the investigation continues, the possibility of further arrests effected cannot be ruled out. The origin of the firearms, ammunition, and gunpowder is the subject of the police investigation with investigators setting their sights on other premises in the vicinity," Potelwa said. 

crime
Western Cape police arrested a 62-year-old man in Malmesbury on Thursday after uncovering an arms cache in a warehouse on the West Coast.
crime
Western Cape police arrest 62-year old man after arms cache in locked warehouse is uncovered.

Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrest.

"With communities plagued by incidence of gun violence, it is envisaged that through investigations that are currently underway some explanations will emerge as police strive to create safer communities," Patekile said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
27% - 1535 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
64% - 3647 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
9% - 504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.74
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.35
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
920.22
0.0%
Palladium
1,510.68
0.0%
Gold
1,842.73
0.0%
Silver
21.74
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.00
-2.6%
Top 40
73,232
-1.3%
All Share
79,272
-1.2%
Resource 10
71,046
-1.4%
Industrial 25
105,126
-1.7%
Financial 15
16,240
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

9h ago

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo