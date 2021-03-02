13m ago

PICS | Western Cape police seize cocaine worth R583m on shipping vessel off coast

Nicole McCain
Police have seized a R583 million cocaine shipment along the West Coast, in an elaborate operation on Monday night.

The operation, led by the Western Cape Organised Crime Narcotics Unit, saw police descend on a shipping vessel off the coast of Saldahna. Officers found 973 blocks of compressed cocaine, with an estimated value of R583 million, in three compartments of the vessel.

Police also arrested 10 suspects during the operation.

"Ten suspects, four of Bulgarian descent and six from Myanmar, were subsequently arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in court in Vredenburg soon," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"Further investigations continue as the detectives determine the origins as well as the intended destination of the consignment."

