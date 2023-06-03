PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

More than 300 dolphins and several killer whales were recently spotted in False Bay, Cape Town.

Simons Town Boat Company's Dave Hurwitz was there to see it and witness a deadly attack.

He described it as "epic" and "majestic".

"It was majestic to see the dolphin-hunting killer whales return after an eight-year hiatus," says Dave Hurwitz.

They had "obviously been feeding elsewhere", he adds.

Hurwitz, the founder of Simons Town Boat Company, was the first one on the scene on Sunday when about 300 dolphins and eight killer whales were spotted in False Bay, Cape Town.

He says it's not uncommon to see killer whales and dolphins together.

"Only when they are hunting dolphins do we usually see these animals together. Even though killer whales are the largest dolphin species, they can become predator and prey," he adds.

According to Hurwitz, seasoned land-based spotter Peter Morgan alerted the boat company to the whales' presence. Earlier in the day, Morgan reported that several predatory events had occurred before the killer whales were spotted.

"At that time, they were milling around about two miles off Simon's Town, and the dolphins were reported close to Fish Hoek and heading towards Kalk Bay," Hurwitz recalls. Unfazed by the countless camera clicks as they were photographed, the whales happily swam up to the boat, he beams. Supplied Simons Town Boat Company Supplied Simons Town Boat Company Then they noticed the 300-strong pod of dolphins in the distance, which headed straight towards them and the killer whales.

"Killer whales are silent when in hunting mode, so they hadn't been detected by the dolphins yet," he explains.

According to Hurwitz, the most surprising experience then took place.

When the killer whales and dolphins met up, a most unusual "slow motion" predatory event occurred.

There was no dolphin flight response or high-speed killer whale chase.

"The dolphins hardly accelerated beyond 15 kilometres per hour. They are, in fact, quite capable of reaching 56 km/h and therefore, for the killer whales to catch them, they'd have to accelerate beyond that speed," Hurwitz says.

Killer whales can reach speeds of more than 60 kilometres per hour.

According to Hurwitz, the killer whales had been shadowing and feeding on the pod of dolphins for a long time, possibly several days, and maybe even corralled them into False Bay.

He says:

It was as if the dolphins had accepted the inevitable and were relying purely on their numbers for survival.

And, despite the apparent sluggishness of both predator and prey, the expected dramatic attack eventually occurred and one of the dolphins was sent flying.

"It was epic! Witnessing live prey chased by these phenomenal beasts was out of this world. I always have mixed emotions when I see it happening. Although it's brutal, I suppose that is nature!" Hurwitz says.

The initial strike, as is usual with killer whales, was by one of the cows (females). Soon after that, she handed the partially immobilised dolphin to a bull (male).

"The male whale simply shepherded it around for about 10 minutes until another female arrived on the scene and dispatched it," Hurwitz says.

And he wasn't afraid that his boat would capsize.

"Not at all," he said.

"I've interacted with killer whales over many years and understand their behaviour. I always let them choose the interaction. If they show avoidance behaviour, I'll leave them immediately," Hurwitz adds.

After the attack was over, he sat back and enjoyed another hour of interaction with the whales before they regrouped and headed towards Cape Hangklip.