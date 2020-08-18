27m ago

PICS | Winter snow falls in parts of South Africa

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Thick snow at Uniondale in the Southern Cape
Thick snow at Uniondale in the Southern Cape
Tinkie Mouton
  • Winter snow has blanketed some mountain ranges in the Western and Eastern Cape following a cold front.
  • Residents should brace themselves as the cold front moves from the Eastern Cape to Mpumalanga this week.
  • SAWS expects winds countrywide to have lessened significantly by Wednesday. However, the southern half of the country will remain chilly.

Cold winter snow has once again fallen in some parts of the country, following a cold front moving from the western to the northern regions.

In the Western Cape, traces of snow were seen on the Tsitsikamma Mountains, as well as the Outeniqua Mountains along the Garden Route.

In the Eastern Cape, three trucks were reportedly unable to travel due to snow on the R61 between Cradock to Graaff-Reinet, according to the provincial transport department.

Thick snow at Dwarsberg
Thick snow at Dwarsberg in Noll on the N9 between George and Uniondale in the Southern Cape.
Thick snow at Dwarsberg
Thick snow at Dwarsberg in Noll on the N9 between George and Uniondale in the Southern Cape.
Outeniqua Mountains
Snow on the Outeniqua Mountains outside George in the Southern Cape.
Thick snow at Uniondale in the Southern Cape
Thick snow at Uniondale in the Southern Cape

On Tuesday morning, Table Mountain hikers were hit by bitterly cold winds after thick ice settled on the mountains.

South African National Parks spokesperson Lauren Clayton told News24 that it had not snowed on Table Mountain on Monday, but that very thick ice had been seen on the mountains.


READ | Cold front to hit Gauteng, with below-zero temperatures expected


According to the South African Weather Services, residents should brace themselves as the cold front would be moving from the Eastern Cape to Mpumalanga this week.

According to SAWS, isolated showers or thundershowers were also expected to bring rain in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the southern Highveld on Tuesday.

Gauteng, as well as the eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga could also expect a few rumbles of thunder, albeit short-lived.

SAWS' Kevin Rae said on Tuesday that ocean conditions would be fairly unsettled, with very rough seas, as well as gale force westerly to south-westerly winds along an extensive section of the southern coastline, between Cape Point and Port St Johns.


SAWS expects winds countrywide to have lessened significantly by Wednesday.

However, the southern half of the country will, however, remain chilly.

