PICS | Woman killed, 18 others injured on N3 after two trucks and a taxi collide

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A taxi and two trucks collided in the early hours of Saturday.
ALS Paramedics
  • A woman has been killed and 18 others injured in an accident on the N3 South towards Durban.
  • A minibus taxi and a truck collided with another truck, causing it to jack-knife.
  • The N3 has been closed while emergency services clear the scene.

One woman has been killed and 18 others injured after two trucks and a taxi collided on the N3 South.

The accident occurred between Cato Ridge and Hammersdale just after 05:30 on Saturday.

crash
One woman died and 18 others were injured.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the minibus taxi and one truck collided with another truck, causing it to jack-knife across the road. 

Advanced Life Support paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: "One person, a female believed to be in her forties, sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead on the scene."

accident
Accident on the N3 between Cato Ridge, Hammarsdale.

The 18 others had injuries ranging from moderate to severe, but were stabilised on the scene and transported to various hospitals in Durban and Pietermaritzburg for treatment. 

crash

Jamieson said the N3 was closed for approximately one-and-a-half hours while emergency services worked to clear the scene. 

Mngomezulu said traffic was being redirected to the nearest off-ramp.


