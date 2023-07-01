PICS | Woman killed, 18 others injured on N3 after two trucks and a taxi collide

A woman has been killed and 18 others injured in an accident on the N3 South towards Durban.

A minibus taxi and a truck collided with another truck, causing it to jack-knife.

The N3 has been closed while emergency services clear the scene.

The accident occurred between Cato Ridge and Hammersdale just after 05:30 on Saturday.



ALS Paramedics

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the minibus taxi and one truck collided with another truck, causing it to jack-knife across the road.

Advanced Life Support paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: "One person, a female believed to be in her forties, sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead on the scene."

ALS Paramedics

The 18 others had injuries ranging from moderate to severe, but were stabilised on the scene and transported to various hospitals in Durban and Pietermaritzburg for treatment.

Jamieson said the N3 was closed for approximately one-and-a-half hours while emergency services worked to clear the scene.

Mngomezulu said traffic was being redirected to the nearest off-ramp.



