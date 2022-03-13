PICS | Woman killed, another person injured in 4-car collision in Durban

A woman has died after four cars collided at an intersection in Berea on Sunday morning.

The four cars collided at the intersection of Berea Road and Cleaver Road just before 03:00 on Sunday.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, a woman believed to be in her 30s sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her.



"One other person sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by paramedics, however declined further transportation to the hospital," Jamieson added.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.







