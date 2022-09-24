10m ago

PICS | Zama zamas: Armed man arrested in Boksburg could be linked to cop's murder

Ntwaagae Seleka
A wounded illegal miners near his four others arrested in Boksburg.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • One of the five illegal miners caught in Boksburg could be linked to the killing of a police officer.
  • Police arrested five armed men on charges of illegal mining on Friday.
  • The men are also being investigated for other crimes in the country. 

Five men, who were arrested for illegal mining following a shootout on Friday, could be linked to other violent crimes.

News24 understands that one of the men could be linked to the killing of a police officer in Reiger Park.

The man allegedly told the police that he had knowledge of the incident and the perpetrators behind the fatal shooting.

The men, who were armed with a shotgun, were arrested following a shootout with police and security guards in Boksburg on Friday.

Two of the men were slightly injured as bullets grazed their legs.

Police recovered a shotgun, 11 rounds of ammunition, nine hunting rifle bullets and 11 R5 rounds.

The incident occurred at a veld on the corner of Rondebult and Main Reef Road.

During the shootout, some suspected illegal miners disappeared into nearby holes.

Ammunition and balaclava
Live rifle ammunition and a balaclava found after five illegal miners were arrested in Boksburg.

The police confronted the men at a site where they were seemingly mining gold.

They were cornered in the morning during an intelligence-driven operation.

Upon seeing the police and security guards, a group of zama zamas opened fire, forcing law enforcement officers to retaliate.

The two injured men were later taken to hospital under police guard.

AK47
An AK47 and its ammunition recovered from three illegal miners.

News24 also learnt that two of the men were from the West Rand.

"They were called from the West Rand to join others in Ekurhuleni. They are from Krugersdorp and Randfontein illegal mining areas," a source told News24.

The other three men had been operating in Boksburg and Benoni.

Shotgun
A shotgun recovered from illegal miners who exchanged fire with the police in Boksburg.

Police recovered two generators and other mining equipment.

The generators extracted water from the holes which their colleagues were believed to have fled into.

The men told the police that the place in Boksburg was "lucrative" and rich in gold which hadn't been touched.

The men told the police that those who had more weapons had fled underground and they would not be found.

Joint operation

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said they were investigating whether those arrested were linked to other crimes, including the killing of a police officer.

Arrested illegal miners
Five illegal miners arrested in Boksburg.

Sello added that a team comprising Crime Intelligence, the Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team, Ekurhuleni Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Traffic, EMPD, Emergency Medical Service and private security companies responded to information about suspected illegal miners operating in the area.

"Upon approaching the place, the alleged illegal miners fired at the officers, forcing them to retaliate. Five men were arrested, including two who were wounded during the shootout."

Sello said the seized shotgun was positively linked to a house robbery case in Klerksdorp.

The men are expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, Sophiatown police have arrested three people linked to illegal mining activities, and recovered an AK47 rifle and 86 rounds of ammunition.

Police were acting on a tip-off.

The suspects were observed on Friday morning, which later led to the arrests as well as the recovery of the loaded rifle in Bosmont.

This follows last week's gruesome discovery of six bodies in the area.


