PICS | Zoo in a boot: Motorists bust with suspected stolen rabbits, peacocks, ducks, geese

The police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers made a rather peculiar discovery on Tuesday morning when they pulled over two men travelling to Mozambique.



During a routine roadside check on the N1 at the Grasmere tollgate, south Johannesburg, officers found several animals - including rabbits, peacocks, and ducks - in a silver hatchback.

The two men told the police they were travelling to Maputo and claimed they had bought the animals legally.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers confirmed the men had legally purchased the peacocks and rabbits.



However, he added they could only provide receipts for some of the animals.

News24

The men were initially not expected to be charged.



However, David Tembe, the City of Johannesburg's mayoral committee member for public safety, later indicated a case of possession of suspected stolen goods would be opened.

[BUSTED]: 2 males were stopped for traveling unlawfully with with rabbits, peacocks, chinese geese & birds. They are going from the Vaal to Maputo. Officers on the ground calling this animal cruelty pic.twitter.com/VFmN4ICGed — AskTheChief01 #BuyaMthetho ?? (@David_S_Tembe) January 17, 2023

SPCA enroute. Not all items reflect on the receipt, and so charges of suspected stolen goods will be laid https://t.co/4D4rh9gFTV pic.twitter.com/REBZxQsEzn — AskTheChief01 #BuyaMthetho ?? (@David_S_Tembe) January 17, 2023

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was notified of the incident, said Fihla. It would determine if the incident constituted animal cruelty, he added.



The animals would likely be taken in by the SPCA. Fihla said when animals were transported in vehicles, they must be kept in containers away from passengers and the driver.



