37m ago

add bookmark

Pietermaritzburg activist calls out criminality, racism during unrest hearings

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Pietermaritzburg community activist has spoken out on the unrest and how it affected the Raisethorpe community.
  • He laid blame on criminal elements within the security cluster in the area.
  • He said there had been arrests in the killing of 17-year-old Sibahle Nguse and implicated private security companies.

A community activist from Pietermaritzburg says that while there were racial tensions between Indian and black communities during the recent unrest, many incidents were a result of criminality from small groupings.

Roshan Jainath, 54, a prominent figure in Raisethorpe, said tensions between the Khan Road informal settlement and neighbouring Indian residents came from a select few in the latter group.

He was testifying on Monday at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings in Umhlanga, Durban, where the unrest and crimes related to the civil upheaval around it will be investigated.

Monday's sitting focused heavily on the Khan Road Corner Informal Settlement, where 17-year-old Sibahle Nguse was allegedly shot and killed during the violence.

Jainath said social media played a significant role in how false narratives spread, but also said that the Indian community was rife with bullies who stifled those who did not give in to racist rhetoric.

"Social media is scary. In one community chat… people took exception to the informal settlement being there. One message said whoever burnt the camp didn't do a good job. No one responded to that. The people who put these narratives forward are bullies."

GRAPHIC | #UnrestSA: Counting the cost of rioting and looting

He said the vast majority of people privately responded to him saying the community work he did was good.

"After that, I received at least 100 messages saying the work we do is good. There are people against what has been said."

Jainath alleged there is a criminal element within the security cluster in the area, particularly at the Mountain Rise police station.

fire at Brookside Mall
Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was set on fire and looted during the unrest.
File

"The Raisethorpe area is where Chota Motala was born, Ace Chetty, it is an area known for progressive people involved in the struggle against apartheid. The only organised formation in our community is the neighbourhood watches. And I believe there is a criminal element in the neighbourhood watches."

He added that he was part of the Peace and Development Forum that was formed to foster good relations between communities.

READ | Nearly R120 million in cash looted from ATMs and banks during unrest

Following the unrest, Jainath said there were many Indian individuals and organisations that came together to raise over R700 000 to rebuild 45 of the 62 homes burnt during the unrest in Khan Road Corner Informal Settlement.

"The money was raised was from the church and Hindu communities. We also want to purchase smart toilets – you cannot have peace between two communities if the area takes on the look and smell of an informal settlement. People need dignity."

Arrests and implicated individuals

Jainath said information he received indicated that RZS and Mi7 private security companies were present around the time of Nguse's death.

"At that point there was indiscriminate shooting into the informal settlement and the young Sibahle was actually shot. The person who shot him was arrested. In fact, four have been arrested. This happened largely because there was an outcry as to how Mountain Rise conducted itself.

"It would seem Mountain Rise [is an] Indian police station, and [the] reservists are all Indian. The person who [was] shot and charged for the alleged murder is from RZS private security company," he claimed.

The hearings continue on Tuesday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalunrest
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
38% - 1238 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
48% - 1560 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
10% - 334 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 150 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.37
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,865.62
+0.1%
Silver
25.10
-0.8%
Palladium
2,163.59
+2.5%
Platinum
1,093.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,481
+0.3%
All Share
70,091
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,926
-1.2%
Industrial 25
94,091
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,078
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo