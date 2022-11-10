37m ago

add bookmark

Pietermaritzburg areas flooded after heavy rains cause Msunduzi River to burst its banks

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A waterfall on Msunduzi River in the Esigodini area of Edendale, on January 19.
A waterfall on Msunduzi River in the Esigodini area of Edendale, on January 19.
  • The Msunduzi River in Pietermartizburg has burst its banks, resulting in flooding.
  • Some people have already been housed in shelters, while the City tries to ascertain the full scale of the damage.
  • Thus far, five wards in the Edendale area have been affected.

Heavy rains on Wednesday resulted in the Msunduzi River bursting its banks, causing flooding in Pietermartizburg.

Disaster management teams had been working around the clock, said City spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize on Thursday.

"The heavy rainfalls caused the Msunduzi River to burst its banks, resulting in flooding affecting various communities," she said.

The teams had been placed on high alert, said Mkhize, adding that they had immediately attended to reports of flooding affecting several wards within the Edendale community.

"The Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla joined the disaster management teams on Wednesday evening to assist in providing emergency relief," Mkhize said.

She added that 30 families - comprising 78 people - had been affected.

READ | Plan to ensure no one spends Christmas in flood shelter is ambitious but necessary - eThekwini manager

"There are no fatalities or injuries reported at this stage. About 19 families that were highly affected by flooding were relocated and sheltered in a mosque in Edendale," Mkhize said.

"The municipality continues to receive reports of several roads and bridges that are blocked, damaged and inaccessible due to mudslides in different areas.

"This may restrict access and also affect service delivery."

Mkhize urged residents to avoid unnecessary journeys and activities that may be unsafe.

He said: 

And those residing in low-lying areas are advised to seek shelter on higher ground or contact the Emergency Control Centre or their ward councillor for assistance.

Because of high waters in rivers and streams, Mkhize advised residents to avoid bathing in or crossing swollen rivers and overflowing bridges, particularly in the following areas: Grimpthorpe Road, Woodhouse Road in Sobantu, Masons Mill, Willow Fountain, Smero, and Henley village.

"The Municipality appeals to the members of the public to avoid sharing of false information being circulated on social media of incidents related to the rainfall as this causes unnecessary panic. Only verified information issued by the Municipality or credible news sources should be trusted."

You can report incidents to your ward councillors or the emergency communication centre at 0800 033 911.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
msunduzi municipalitykwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgmsunduzi riverfloods
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 711 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3045 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.78
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.69
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,707.05
+0.0%
Silver
21.11
+0.2%
Palladium
1,841.50
-1.4%
Platinum
994.96
+0.7%
Brent Crude
92.65
-2.9%
Top 40
62,269
-1.2%
All Share
68,897
-1.1%
Resource 10
66,652
-2.5%
Industrial 25
80,916
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,838
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

6h ago

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo