Pietermaritzburg areas flooded after heavy rains cause Msunduzi River to burst its banks

The Msunduzi River in Pietermartizburg has burst its banks, resulting in flooding.

Some people have already been housed in shelters, while the City tries to ascertain the full scale of the damage.

Thus far, five wards in the Edendale area have been affected.

Disaster management teams had been working around the clock, said City spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize on Thursday.

"The heavy rainfalls caused the Msunduzi River to burst its banks, resulting in flooding affecting various communities," she said.

The teams had been placed on high alert, said Mkhize, adding that they had immediately attended to reports of flooding affecting several wards within the Edendale community.

"The Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla joined the disaster management teams on Wednesday evening to assist in providing emergency relief," Mkhize said.

She added that 30 families - comprising 78 people - had been affected.

"There are no fatalities or injuries reported at this stage. About 19 families that were highly affected by flooding were relocated and sheltered in a mosque in Edendale," Mkhize said.

"The municipality continues to receive reports of several roads and bridges that are blocked, damaged and inaccessible due to mudslides in different areas.

"This may restrict access and also affect service delivery."



Mkhize urged residents to avoid unnecessary journeys and activities that may be unsafe.

He said:

And those residing in low-lying areas are advised to seek shelter on higher ground or contact the Emergency Control Centre or their ward councillor for assistance.

Because of high waters in rivers and streams, Mkhize advised residents to avoid bathing in or crossing swollen rivers and overflowing bridges, particularly in the following areas: Grimpthorpe Road, Woodhouse Road in Sobantu, Masons Mill, Willow Fountain, Smero, and Henley village.



"The Municipality appeals to the members of the public to avoid sharing of false information being circulated on social media of incidents related to the rainfall as this causes unnecessary panic. Only verified information issued by the Municipality or credible news sources should be trusted."

You can report incidents to your ward councillors or the emergency communication centre at 0800 033 911.



