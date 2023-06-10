1h ago

Share

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wells will run his 7th Comrades Marathon on Sunday.
Wells will run his 7th Comrades Marathon on Sunday.
  • Graham Wells will run the Comrades Marathon barefoot.
  • He is doing this to raise funds for a local NPO which helps homeless people.
  • Wells plans to raise R250 000. 

Graham Wells from Pietermaritzburg is preparing to run his seventh Comrades Marathon on Sunday, and he plans to do so barefoot. 

Wells will be running to raise funds for the Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network under the "Run for a Roof" campaign. 

"The barefoot part is challenging," Wells says, but adds that if he looks at what homeless people go through daily, his "complaints are nothing compared to their struggle".

The local municipality has secured a building for a shelter where the non-profit organisation will accomodate homeless people, but serious upgrades and maintenance are needed before it can be used.

Currently, the NPO is awaiting the completion and restoration of the building, which they plan on furnishing soon.

cape town
Graham Wells.
Photo Supplied

"Homelessness is a pandemic that affects people all over the world, and it's a crisis that needs to be addressed. It's heartbreaking that basic needs such as a roof over one's head are so difficult to provide for even those less fortunate than us," Wells says.

Training leading up to the marathon always became "slower than normal" as runners start tapering and getting ready for the big day, he adds.

"I've been doing my runs three times a week as the Comrades draws closer. On average, I've run around 10 kilometres per hour per week.

"I am excited for Sunday, but like most Comrades runners, a little apprehensive, as you never know what the day will throw at you."

READ | 'Don't forget us!' Comrades great Mthembu, on cusp of history, calls on SA sport to 'respect' elites

He says that one of his biggest struggles while preparing for the race has been avoiding catching the flu.

"I have managed to avoid getting it so far," an excited Wells adds. 

His decision to run barefoot is an expression of his commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who are experiencing homelessness. 

"This is my seventh Comrades, but overall, it is my fourth one that I'm choosing to do barefoot," he says.

"Running barefoot can be quite challenging, especially training, as you have to ensure you avoid glass and stones, as you cannot run in the road because of cars driving up and down.


'I have a dream'

"Races are slightly easier, as you are able to run on the road, but you have to constantly look at the road to ensure you don't stand on something that may damage your feet."

Wells says that running for medals doesn't mean anything unless one has made a difference in someone else's life.

READ | Golden Gerda: All eyes on SA's marathon queen with Frith's Comrades record in danger

The financial planner says his journey will begin at 05:30 in Pietermaritzburg and end at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

Wells says he has some understanding of the plight of homeless people and the difficult situation they find themselves in, because he previously worked in social housing in the United Kingdom.

"I have a dream to see a safe, friendly, people-centred shelter in Pietermaritzburg where people of any race or background can be welcomed and empowered to make something better of themselves," he adds. 

comrades
Graham Wells will run the Comrades on Sunday barefoot.
Photo Supplied

This initiative, he says, was started by One Life Foundation in 2021 and has raised more than R47 000 so far to help raise awareness of homelessness in the city.

Wells's goal is to raise R250 000, which he hopes will help the newly-formed shelter to provide a safe, clean and warm environment for homeless people in the city. 

"While this won't be the first homeless shelter in the area, it will be the first of its kind, as people will have access to a range of services," he says.

Protecting human rights

The Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network is a coalition of organisations including the Msunduzi Municipality, Business Fighting Crime, local churches, charities, social service providers, activists, and volunteers from the area.

Together, they are committed to promoting and protecting the human rights of people experiencing homelessness in the city.

READ | No drama this year as 116 Russians line up for 2023 Comrades Marathon

The network aims to provide legal and social aid, educational support, job training, health services, and meet the basic human needs of homeless people in the city.

Through this initiative, they hope to create replicable models that can be expanded beyond Pietermaritzburg.

"I spend time at the shelter building, but not as often as I would like, but I have spent weekends painting and working in the garden," Wells says.

He adds that, although he is excited to run again alongside thousands of other runners, he is more excited about seeing the unfurnished building finally being restored to benefit those less fortunate. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
comradespietermaritzburggood news
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What should be done with the inquiry findings into SA's alleged arms shipment to Russia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Make them public. No transparency, no trust.
100% - 3 votes
Keep them classified for the sake of the ZAR
0% - 0 votes
I don't know, but politicians must stay out of it
0% - 0 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.52
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.15
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
1,008.54
-0.1%
Palladium
1,323.40
-2.8%
Gold
1,961.00
0.0%
Silver
24.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,602
-0.1%
All Share
76,936
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,393
-1.2%
Industrial 25
102,984
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,877
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

1h ago

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo