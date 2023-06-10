Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter

Graham Wells will run the Comrades Marathon barefoot.

He is doing this to raise funds for a local NPO which helps homeless people.

Wells plans to raise R250 000.

Graham Wells from Pietermaritzburg is preparing to run his seventh Comrades Marathon on Sunday, and he plans to do so barefoot.

Wells will be running to raise funds for the Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network under the "Run for a Roof" campaign.

"The barefoot part is challenging," Wells says, but adds that if he looks at what homeless people go through daily, his "complaints are nothing compared to their struggle".

The local municipality has secured a building for a shelter where the non-profit organisation will accomodate homeless people, but serious upgrades and maintenance are needed before it can be used.

Currently, the NPO is awaiting the completion and restoration of the building, which they plan on furnishing soon.

Photo Supplied

"Homelessness is a pandemic that affects people all over the world, and it's a crisis that needs to be addressed. It's heartbreaking that basic needs such as a roof over one's head are so difficult to provide for even those less fortunate than us," Wells says.

Training leading up to the marathon always became "slower than normal" as runners start tapering and getting ready for the big day, he adds.

"I've been doing my runs three times a week as the Comrades draws closer. On average, I've run around 10 kilometres per hour per week.

"I am excited for Sunday, but like most Comrades runners, a little apprehensive, as you never know what the day will throw at you."

READ | 'Don't forget us!' Comrades great Mthembu, on cusp of history, calls on SA sport to 'respect' elites

He says that one of his biggest struggles while preparing for the race has been avoiding catching the flu.

"I have managed to avoid getting it so far," an excited Wells adds.

His decision to run barefoot is an expression of his commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who are experiencing homelessness.

"This is my seventh Comrades, but overall, it is my fourth one that I'm choosing to do barefoot," he says.

"Running barefoot can be quite challenging, especially training, as you have to ensure you avoid glass and stones, as you cannot run in the road because of cars driving up and down.





'I have a dream'

"Races are slightly easier, as you are able to run on the road, but you have to constantly look at the road to ensure you don't stand on something that may damage your feet."

Wells says that running for medals doesn't mean anything unless one has made a difference in someone else's life.

READ | Golden Gerda: All eyes on SA's marathon queen with Frith's Comrades record in danger

The financial planner says his journey will begin at 05:30 in Pietermaritzburg and end at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

Wells says he has some understanding of the plight of homeless people and the difficult situation they find themselves in, because he previously worked in social housing in the United Kingdom.

"I have a dream to see a safe, friendly, people-centred shelter in Pietermaritzburg where people of any race or background can be welcomed and empowered to make something better of themselves," he adds.

Photo Supplied

This initiative, he says, was started by One Life Foundation in 2021 and has raised more than R47 000 so far to help raise awareness of homelessness in the city.

Wells's goal is to raise R250 000, which he hopes will help the newly-formed shelter to provide a safe, clean and warm environment for homeless people in the city.

"While this won't be the first homeless shelter in the area, it will be the first of its kind, as people will have access to a range of services," he says.

Protecting human rights

The Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network is a coalition of organisations including the Msunduzi Municipality, Business Fighting Crime, local churches, charities, social service providers, activists, and volunteers from the area.

Together, they are committed to promoting and protecting the human rights of people experiencing homelessness in the city.

READ | No drama this year as 116 Russians line up for 2023 Comrades Marathon

The network aims to provide legal and social aid, educational support, job training, health services, and meet the basic human needs of homeless people in the city.

Through this initiative, they hope to create replicable models that can be expanded beyond Pietermaritzburg.

"I spend time at the shelter building, but not as often as I would like, but I have spent weekends painting and working in the garden," Wells says.

He adds that, although he is excited to run again alongside thousands of other runners, he is more excited about seeing the unfurnished building finally being restored to benefit those less fortunate.



