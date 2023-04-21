14m ago

Pietermaritzburg mass shooting: Special police unit investigating murders of 10 family members

Kaveel Singh
Police are investigating the gruesome murders of 10 people from one family.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • A special police unit will investigate the shooting of 10 people from one family in Pietermaritzburg.
  • Seven women and three men were shot dead in the early hours of Friday morning in Imbali Township.
  • Two men are believed to have entered the home and killed the family.

A special police unit is investigating the killing of 10 people from the same family in Pietermaritzburg, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said officers at the Plessislaer police station, located near the township, were alerted to the shooting.

"In the early hours of this morning, police in Plessislaer were informed of gunshots emanating from Imbali, Unit 14," he said.

Naicker added that when police arrived in the area, they discovered the gruesome killings.  

"When they attended to the scene, they found 10 members of one family were shot and fatally wounded in one of the homes."

Police believe that two assailants opened fire on the family, Naicker said.

"It is believed that two unknown gunmen entered the home and opened fire on the family members – seven females and three males."

He said members of the provincial task team were on the scene "and will take over the investigation".

"Presently, the motive for the killings is unknown."

Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS commissioner General Fannie Masemola are also expected to visit the scene on Friday. 

Calls for swift arrests

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube condemned the attack and called on police to "leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators of this horrendous act".

She said:

Police must scour the length and breadth of this province to find these gunmen so that they can be brought to book.

Dube-Ncube said the province was embarking on a community mobilisation campaign against crime, following a spate of violent incidents.

"We will never surrender our province to criminals who have become brazen and are sowing fear in communities."

She also tasked the Department of Community Safety and Liaison to work closely with residents to help police in their investigations.

"The safety and security of communities requires an integrated approach from all stakeholders. Government, business, civil society, including community policing forums need to work together to address crime and instability in order to ensure a safe society and thriving economy.

"We will never win the war against crime if community members continue to protect criminals that live among them."

A pattern of violence

Imbali township is no stranger to violence, with several incidents recorded in 2022.

Two people in Imbali Unit 1 were shot at, and one killed, in November 2022 on the corner of Mthombothi and Mdumbu streets.

Three people were also shot dead in October last year at a party in the Maqeleni area.

Two unknown men stormed the home where the party was taking place and ordered everyone to lie down.

They were robbed before the gunmen opened fire on them. 


