Pietermaritzburg tavern's liquor licence suspended after deadly shooting

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA) has suspended the liquor licence of the Pietermaritzburg tavern where four people were killed in a shooting over the weekend.

The body said its decision to suspend Samkelisiwe Tavern's licence came after "an internal investigation which sought to determine if there were any breaches of the liquor licence conditions by the owner of the outlet".

KZNLA spokesperson Nomthandazo Dlamini said:

The KZNLA found that security commitments made by the licensee were not adhered to as per the application documents submitted. This resulted in a breach of the licence conditions set out by the Authority.

The licence was suspended on Wednesday for three months, or "until such time that the security plan that was submitted is fully implemented", said Dlamini.

On Saturday, gunmen opened fire on the tavern in Sweetwaters, killing four people and leaving eight people wounded.

On Wednesday, two men were released from custody after they were taken in for questioning in connection with the shooting.

The police were reluctant to give any details, only saying that the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

The shooting was one of three in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. The tavern shootings in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg claimed 22 lives.



