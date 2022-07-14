31m ago

add bookmark

Pietermaritzburg tavern's liquor licence suspended after deadly shooting

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has suspended the licence of a Pietermaritzburg tavern.
  • Four people were shot dead at the tavern over the weekend.
  • The liquor authority found that the "security commitments" in the liquor application had not been met.

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA) has suspended the liquor licence of the Pietermaritzburg tavern where four people were killed in a shooting over the weekend.

READ | KZN tavern shooting: Two men released from police custody after questioning

The body said its decision to suspend Samkelisiwe Tavern's licence came after "an internal investigation which sought to determine if there were any breaches of the liquor licence conditions by the owner of the outlet".

KZNLA spokesperson Nomthandazo Dlamini said:

The KZNLA found that security commitments made by the licensee were not adhered to as per the application documents submitted. This resulted in a breach of the licence conditions set out by the Authority.

The licence was suspended on Wednesday for three months, or "until such time that the security plan that was submitted is fully implemented", said Dlamini.

On Saturday, gunmen opened fire on the tavern in Sweetwaters, killing four people and leaving eight people wounded.

On Wednesday, two men were released from custody after they were taken in for questioning in connection with the shooting.

The police were reluctant to give any details, only saying that the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

The shooting was one of three in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. The tavern shootings in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg claimed 22 lives.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalcrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
16% - 870 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
66% - 3543 votes
SA was never ready
17% - 917 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.16
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.31
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,710.75
-1.4%
Silver
18.60
-3.2%
Palladium
1,926.50
-2.9%
Platinum
842.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
99.57
+0.1%
Top 40
59,334
-1.2%
All Share
65,430
-1.1%
Resource 10
58,994
-3.2%
Industrial 25
81,491
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,424
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo