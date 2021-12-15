Pikitup 'concerned' about allegations of employees demanding Christmas gifts from residents

Pikitup says it has noted complaints about alleged employees demanding "Christmas gifts" from residents.

Johannesburg waste management company Pikitup has revealed that it has "once again" noted with concern complaints from residents about alleged employees demanding Christmas gifts.



Spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said in statement on Wednesday that Pikitup employees were not allowed to demand or request gifts from residents.

"Residents are also discouraged from offering Christmas gifts to Pikitup employees," he said.

The waste management company added that these exercises had opened an avenue for imposters to pretend to be Pikitup employees and demand gifts from ratepayers.

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi further clarified that the complaints were still "blurry", and that the statement was being released to show the process that must be followed for complaints.



In addition, it was not clear whether these complaints were about actual employees or imposters, he said.



"We have not quantified it, but these are complaints we are getting from multiple sources and we are saying that this is the process that must be followed so that internal process can investigate it further," he explained.



According to Pikitup, if employees demand Christmas gifts from residents, they must take a picture of the implicated employee, the registration number of the compactor truck used, and report the incident using Pikitup's call centre number: 010055990.



"Although Pikitup has no control over people who pretend to be its employees and demand Christmas gifts from residents, the company urges residents who are confronted by such individuals to report them to law enforcement agencies," Mkhwanazi said.



This is not the first time that the waste management company has had to deal with this. Fin24 reported in 2013 that residents were advised not to give Pikitup employees Christmas gifts.



Residents were warned against people using fake identity documents, letters and pretending to be Pikitup employees requesting Christmas boxes and donations.