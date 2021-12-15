33m ago

add bookmark

Pikitup 'concerned' about allegations of employees demanding Christmas gifts from residents

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
Pikitup workers.
Pikitup workers.
Simone Kley
  • Pikitup says it has noted complaints about alleged employees demanding "Christmas gifts" from residents.
  • It is not clear whether these incidents are connected to employees or importers.
  • Pikitup has urged complainants to report these incidents.

Johannesburg waste management company Pikitup has revealed that it has "once again" noted with concern complaints from residents about alleged employees demanding Christmas gifts.

Spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said in statement on Wednesday that Pikitup employees were not allowed to demand or request gifts from residents.

"Residents are also discouraged from offering Christmas gifts to Pikitup employees," he said.

The waste management company added that these exercises had opened an avenue for imposters to pretend to be Pikitup employees and demand gifts from ratepayers.

READ | No Xmas gifts for Pikitup workers

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi further clarified that the complaints were still "blurry", and that the statement was being released to show the process that must be followed for complaints.

In addition, it was not clear whether these complaints were about actual employees or imposters, he said.

"We have not quantified it, but these are complaints we are getting from multiple sources and we are saying that this is the process that must be followed so that internal process can investigate it further," he explained.

According to Pikitup, if employees demand Christmas gifts from residents, they must take a picture of the implicated employee, the registration number of the compactor truck used, and report the incident using Pikitup's call centre number: 010055990.

"Although Pikitup has no control over people who pretend to be its employees and demand Christmas gifts from residents, the company urges residents who are confronted by such individuals to report them to law enforcement agencies," Mkhwanazi said.

This is not the first time that the waste management company has had to deal with this. Fin24 reported in 2013 that residents were advised not to give Pikitup employees Christmas gifts.

Residents were warned against people using fake identity documents, letters and pretending to be Pikitup employees requesting Christmas boxes and donations.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pikitupgautengjohannesburgservice delivery
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
19% - 1195 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3272 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.17
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.39
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.21
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Gold
1,767.77
-0.2%
Silver
21.77
-0.8%
Palladium
1,575.90
-3.1%
Platinum
911.48
-1.2%
Brent Crude
73.70
-0.9%
Top 40
65,354
+0.2%
All Share
71,749
+0.3%
Resource 10
68,190
-0.2%
Industrial 25
94,348
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,300
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at...

14 Dec

FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at Stellenbosch University
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo