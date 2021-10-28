Pilot killed in light aircraft crash in Tshwane

A pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash on Thursday afternoon in the Pretoria area near Boschkop Road.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the accident just after 14:00 and found a light aircraft that had crashed into the field.

"The pilot and only occupant suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics," Emer-G-Med said in a brief statement.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that when their medics arrived on scene, they found the plane "completely destroyed".

«Bosckop»#M05 responded to a small aircraft crash. On arrival we found the wreckage with one person involved. The pilot of the plane was deceased prior to arrival. No further details as the scene is currently being investigated. @_ArriveAlive @EWNTraffic @GTP_Traffstats pic.twitter.com/cvrHV6D2fl — EMER-G-MED (EMS) (@EMER_G_MED) October 28, 2021

The scene has been secured by authorities for investigations.