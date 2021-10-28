22m ago

Pilot killed in light aircraft crash in Tshwane

Compiled by Canny Maphanga
One person was killed in a light aircraft crash.
Supplied: Emer-G-Med

A pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash on Thursday afternoon in the Pretoria area near Boschkop Road.  

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the accident just after 14:00 and found a light aircraft that had crashed into the field.

"The pilot and only occupant suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics," Emer-G-Med said in a brief statement.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that when their medics arrived on scene, they found the plane "completely destroyed".

The scene has been secured by authorities for investigations.

Read more on:
pretoriagautengair crashes
