Pilot of light aircraft dies in crash in Bronkhorstspruit Nature Reserve

A pilot who was flying alone died in a crash in Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon.
Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said the emergency service responded to the crash in the Bronkhorstspruit Nature Reserve at around 17:00.
All that was left when paramedics arrived at the scene was a mangled wreck. The two-seater light aircraft had broken into two pieces.
"One person, an adult male, who was also the only occupant on board, was assessed. However, [he] showed no signs of life and was sadly, declared deceased on the scene.
"He must have died on impact. We could not tell his age due to the nature of his injuries," Herbst added.
Police and the Civil Aviation Authority had not yet commented on the incident at the time of publication.
