'Pioneer of black excellence' - Condolences pour in for veteran activist Sally Motlana

Veteran activist Sally Mphifi Motlana died on Saturday at the age of 96.

Condolences have been pouring in for Mam'Motlana, as she was affectionately known.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said her life was a "canvas of the history of our struggle".

Condolences have been pouring in for veteran community activist Sally Mphifi Motlana, who died on Saturday at the age of 96.



In a statement, family spokesperson Keneilwe Motlana said they were deeply saddened to announce the passing of their beloved matriarch.

Motlana, affectionately known as Mam'Motlana, collapsed on Wednesday at her home in Dube, Soweto and was admitted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

"Our family truly appreciates the support, love and compassion we have received since this tragedy befell us. In her, we saw, felt, touched and learnt community service," her daughter, Advocate Kgomotso Moroka, said.

READ | Tyhalisisu is the main man as ANC in the Western Cape finally elects new leadership

As a lifelong activist and leader, Mam’Motlana joined the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in 1946 after being recruited by the late activist Robert Resha.

Motlana began her activism in Sophiatown, where, together with other young people, she would collect stones that were used to pelt buses during bus boycotts known as Azikhwelwa.

She also formed good relations with Walter Sisulu and Lilian Ngoyi, who greatly influenced her political outlook.

A trained teacher, Mam'Motlana left the teaching profession with other principled professionals after the introduction of Bantu Education in 1953 because "I really didn’t think it was wise to poison our own children," she said.

She served her country in different capacities, including as president of the Black Housewives League, a leader of the Black Women's Federation, a member of the council of the Anglican Diocese of Johannesburg and vice-president of the South African Council of Churches until the late 1980's where after she became honorary vice-president until her death.

Mam'Motlana used her various leadership positions to expose the barbarity of apartheid worldwide.

For this, she suffered intimidation, harassment, detention and torture in 1976, 1977 and 1978 under the Terrorism Act.

The Presidency conveyed its condolences to the family.

Motlana was an esteemed member of the Order of the Baobab and President Cyril Ramaphosa said her life was a "canvas of the history of our struggle".

"Mam Sally Motlana was a fearless and resolute opponent of oppression and a deeply spiritual and empathetic builder and organiser of communities who suffered under apartheid.

"Mam Sally endured arrests and harassment from a system that reserved the greatest disadvantage and dehumanisation for black women but remained steadfast in her belief that apartheid would be overcome."





"Today, as we continue to confront the legacy of the system she fought against, we should emulate Mam Motlana’s dedication to building self-sustaining and caring communities," said Ramaphosa.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri described Motlana as a "great patriot", a community leader, an activist, and a "pioneer of black excellence and women's empowerment".

"In the dark days of apartheid repression, she held the mantle to uplift the community of Soweto and the people of South Africa through several community-driven initiatives, social entrepreneurship and the development of the township economy," said Bhengu-Motsiri.

READ | Misheck Mugabe: The ANC Youth League must renew itself now, or fade into irrelevance

The ANC said Motlana leaves behind a strong mark of excellence at a critical moment when the country is experiencing socio-economic challenges, which should be overcome in her honour.

"(We) extend heartfelt sympathies to the Motlana and Maunye families [Maunye was Mam'Motlana's maiden name] and countless communities whose lives she positively impacted," said Bhengu-Motsiri.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday 29 June (15:00) at the St Mary's Parish in Orlando East and the funeral will take place at All Saints Anglican Church, Fourways on Monday 3 July (time to be determined).



