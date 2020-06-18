Pitch Black Afro found guilty of culpable homicide in connection with wife's murder - report

Rapper Pitch Black Afro has reportedly been found guilty of culpable homicide for the murder of his wife.

The rapper's trial started last year in March when he was in custody on charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He previously admitted to the court he had pushed his wife, which caused her to hit her head.

Thulani Ngcobo, also known as rapper Pitch Black Afro, was on Thursday found guilty of culpable homicide by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for the murder of his wife, Catherine Modisane, according to The Sowetan.

The publication reported, however, that the rapper was found not guilty of defeating the ends of justice and premeditated murder.

Judge J du Plessis maintained the State did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ngcobo had planned to kill his wife beforehand, according to the report.

He added that Modisane died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The publication reported that Ngcobo did not react well to the judgment, saying: "I won't take this lying down. Bayang'sukela. They've wasted one-and-a-half-year[s] of my life."

News24 previously reported that the State argued Ngcobo should be prosecuted on the dolus eventualis principle, meaning he should have foreseen his action would lead to someone's death.

Case details

"The deceased was found dead on 31 December 2018 and the cause of death was blunt force trauma, which could have been caused by the accused hitting his wife's head against the wall.

"It was confirmed by the accused that he pushed her and she hit her head against the wall. His confession was provisionally admitted, and it should now be admitted as evidence," prosecutor Matshiliso Moleko said at the time.

According to Moleko, Ngcobo admitted that he pushed his wife and she hit her head against the wall. It took place two years ago at a bed and breakfast in Johannesburg. Her body was found the next day.

His trial started last year in March when Ngcobo was denied bail in the Johannesurg Magistrate's Court, News24 reported.

He was in custody for almost three months on charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

