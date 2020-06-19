Pitch Black Afro sentenced to 10 years in jail for wife's death, but will serve 5

Thulani Ngcobo, known as Pitch Black Afro, will serve an effective five years in jail after being found guilty of culpable homicide.

Ngcobo was initially charged with murder which was later changed to culpable homicide after the death of Catherine Modisane.



He was sentenced to 10 years, of which five were suspended.

Rapper Thulani Ngcobo, also known as Pitch Black Afro, will serve an effective five years in jail for killing Catherine Modisane.

This after he was sentenced on Friday to 10 years for culpable homicide, half of which were suspended.



Ngcobo was found guilty on Thursday.

Modisane died of blunt force trauma to the head. She was found dead on 31 December 2018 at a bed and breakfast in Johannesburg.

Initially, the musician was charged with murder, which was later changed to culpable homicide in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Suspended

Acting Judge J Du Plessis sentenced Ngcobo on Friday to 10 years in jail, of which five were suspended on condition he is not found guilty of a similar offence.

According to Sunday World, he had already spent 17 months in jail while on trial.

Du Plessis said that while it appeared the rapper was not remorseful for his negligence, he had not intentionally killed Catherine, Sunday World reported.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said it welcomed and respected the verdict, adding it would not appeal the conviction or sentence.