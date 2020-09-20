Planned robbery tip-off: Weapons found hidden under mattress in Yeoville raid

- The officers found the cache hidden under a mattress and in a cupboard.
- Nobody else was in the room at the time.
- The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department found weapons and ammunition in a room in Yeoville after a tip-off about a planned robbery.
A stash of weapons, a bullet proof vest and 12 fully loaded magazines were found in a raid on a room in Yeoville
This after the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) followed up on a tip-off about a planned robbery.
EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said a reliable source had informed them about a robbery planned for Monday within the City of Ekurhuleni.
PICS | Police seize gun hidden inside potjiekos during drug raid
The EMPD descended on the block of flats in Yeoville, east of Johannesburg's CBD on Sunday, and found the stash.
In a room they found four two-way radios, a canister of pepper spray, a bulletproof vest, an AK-47, two LM-6s, and an AR-15 rifle.
The cache was found in two sports bags hidden under a mattress, and inside a built-in cupboard.
The police were called in and took possession of the weapons.