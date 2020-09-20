1h ago

Planned robbery tip-off: Weapons found hidden under mattress in Yeoville raid

Jenni Evans
Part of the cache found in Yeoville.
Part of the cache found in Yeoville.
Supplied by EMPD
  • The officers found the cache hidden under a mattress and in a cupboard. 
  • Nobody else was in the room at the time. 
  • The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department found weapons and ammunition in a room in Yeoville after a tip-off about a planned robbery. 

A stash of weapons, a bullet proof vest and 12 fully loaded magazines were found in a raid on a room in Yeoville 

This after the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) followed up on a tip-off about a planned robbery. 

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said a reliable source had informed them about a robbery planned for Monday within the City of Ekurhuleni.

PICS | Police seize gun hidden inside potjiekos during drug raid

The EMPD descended on the block of flats in Yeoville, east of Johannesburg's CBD on Sunday, and found the stash. 

In a room they found four two-way radios, a canister of pepper spray, a bulletproof vest, an AK-47, two LM-6s, and an AR-15 rifle.

The cache was found in two sports bags hidden under a mattress, and inside a built-in cupboard. 

The police were called in and took possession of the weapons.

