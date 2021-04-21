1h ago

Plans to have Lindani Myeni's remains repatriated are 'gaining momentum'

Kaveel Singh
Lindani Myeni and his American wife Lindsay on their wedding day.
Lindani Myeni and his American wife Lindsay on their wedding day.
PHOTO: Facebook/Lindsay Myeni
  • The KZN government is assisting the family of Lindani Myeni to repatriate his remains.
  • Premier Sihle Zikalala said he hoped justice would prevail and that Myeni's killers would be brought to book.
  • A contingent of officials visited the Myeni family in Empangeni on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal government is working with the family of the late Lindani Myeni to repatriate his remains to South Africa.

Miyeni was gunned down by police in Honolulu a week ago.

Myeni, 29, from eSikhawini in northern KwaZulu-Natal, died after police officers responded to a "burglary in progress" at a home in Nuuanu.

The shooting came at the height of the George Floyd murder trial as racial tensions continue to escalate in the US.

READ | Police reports on Lindani Myeni shooting in Hawaii 'one-sided', his family says

"Plans to repatriate the remains of slain rugby player, Lindani Myeni, back to South Africa are gaining momentum, following interactions between the KZN Office of the Premier, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, and the Consul-General in the US," Premier Sihle Zikalala's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said on Wednesday.

He said a delegation from Zikalala's office, led by provincial director-general Nonhlanhla Mkhize, visited Myeni's family home in Empangeni. 

Part of the aim of the visit was to establish the family's domestic circumstances as well as details regarding the funeral arrangements. 

ALSO READ | US embassy in SA 'carefully' following Lindani Myeni investigation

"As the government of KwaZulu-Natal, we remain hopeful that justice will prevail and that the killers of Myeni will be brought to book soon, and bring to justice all those linked to his untimely demise," said Zikalala.

He said he had directed Mkhize to work with Myeni's family to "provide the necessary assistance and support at this time".

"We will continue to work closely with the family to finalise arrangements for Lindani's mortal remains to be brought back in safety and dignity to KwaZulu-Natal.

"On behalf of the government and people of KwaZulu-Natal, we continue to express our sincere condolences to the Myeni family on Lindani's death. We wish his family and friends, both in Honolulu and in South Africa, strength and fortitude as they go through this tragic loss." 

Zikalala said they were in contact with all authorities.

"We are in regular contact with the international relations department and the office of the consul-general, to consolidate efforts towards the repatriation of Myeni's mortal remains back to his country."

