Played the Lotto Jackpot this week? Ithuba is looking for R44m winner

Ithuba is calling on this week's winner of the Lotto Jackpot to claim their R44-million winnings.

Ithuba, the national lottery operator, said the entrant bought the ticket via the Standard Bank app on 12 July.

The operator called on the winner to contact its consultants, who will help process their winnings.

It said the winner would also receive free counselling since the amount was over R50 000.

"Our dedicated team of professionals is committed to ensuring a seamless experience throughout the claims process, providing guidance and answering any questions or concerns the winner may have. Our priority is safeguarding the winner's identity and preserving their privacy throughout this journey," it said.

The winner must bring their ID, their winning ticket for verification, and contact and bank account details.