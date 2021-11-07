Plea for return of Moti brothers as one of them turns seven

Twitter users called for the return of the Moti brothers.

Sunday marks the 7th birthday of one of the brothers, Zidan.

Social media users sent public messages of support to the Moti family.

Twitter users on Sunday posted heartfelt messages and pleas for the return of the Moti brothers, who were kidnapped by armed men in Polokwane, Limpopo, more than two weeks ago, as one of the brothers celebrates a birthday.

Sunday marks the birthday of Zidan, who turns seven.

The abduction of the four brothers on 20 October, sent shockwaves throughout the country. More than two weeks later, authorities are keeping mum and won't shed light on the investigation.

Zila, 15, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zidan were on their way to the Curro Heuwelkruin private school along the R37 near the N1 bypass when seven armed men, in two cars - a black Mercedes Benz and a white Kia Sorento - blocked the vehicle the boys were travelling in and fired shots.

The children were forced out of the vehicle, leaving the 64-year-old driver behind.

The siblings' cellphones were later found dumped in Flora Park.

Birthday messages for Zidan poured in on Twitter, with many calling on the police to bring the boys home safely.

Our little angel ?? Zidan turns 7 tomorrow under such horrible circumstances ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??

Please send our kids back home please ???? ?? ????

Oh Allah we beseech Thy help ???????????????? send our beloved boys back home now ????????????????????????????????????#PrayForTheMotiBrothers pic.twitter.com/Ofztn6oneh — ShaynaO ???? (@roekshana0) November 6, 2021

Please help find #MotiBrothers, the police and the hawks please use all resources to find this boys ???? — The Duke of #FreeState (@SirDavid_Dashe) November 7, 2021

The boys' parents Nazim and Shakir Moti are prominent businesspeople in Polokwane. The family lives in the suburb of Nirvana.

According to police, there hasn't been a demand for a ransom from the kidnappers so far.