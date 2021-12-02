1h ago

Plett Rage set to continue, but with a vaccine mandate and Covid-19 testing

Nicole McCain
The Plett Rage festival is set to continue, despite the cancelling of its sister event in Ballito.
Lulama Zenzele
  • The Plettenberg Bay Rage festival is going ahead, but strict Covid-19 protocols are in place for the event.
  • Organisers say festivalgoers have already started to arrive in the town.
  • The Ballito Rage festival was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The Plettenberg Bay Rage festival is set to continue, despite the cancellation of the Ballito Rage festival.

Event founder Ronen Klugman said the organisers had "no choice but to continue" because festivalgoers had already started arriving in the seaside town.

The festival was cancelled last year after the organisers failed to get permission for it from Garden Route officials. This was amid a resurgence of the novel coronavirus along the Garden Route.

The festival, which starts on Friday, is expected to have strict Covid-19 safety protocols in place. This includes a vaccine mandate as well as the requirement of a negative PCR test before entry.

"There are 900 matrics here with no controls. We don't have a choice but to continue. At least if we're testing them, we are able to identify positive cases," Klugman said.

"If the protocols we've put in place don't work, there's no event that would be able to take place."

On Wednesday, the Ballito Rage festival, which runs under a different event organiser, was cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. After testing more than 1 000 people, 32 cases were identified among guests and four among staff members, News24 previously reported.

READ | Ballito Rage cancelled after 36 positive Covid-19 cases found among guests, staff

The festival was planned to include what organisers said were "unprecedented Covid-19 protocols".  This included mandatory vaccinations for all staff and guests, pre-arrival Covid-19 tests for all guests and a testing facility near the event site.

Last year's festival turned into a super-spreader event. There were several Covid-19 infections among staff and attendees. More than 840 people at the event tested positive for Covid-19, News24 previously reported.

The organisers of both events have been vocal about continuing to trade, despite calls from President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africans should avoid mass gatherings, such as the rage festivals.

