1h ago

add bookmark

Plettenberg Bay beaches to thwart petty crime with high tech locker system

accreditation
Elaine King
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Founder of Liberty Lockers, Malcolm Katz, launches the first keyless lockers with phone charging capability, on Pettenberg Bay Main Beach
Founder of Liberty Lockers, Malcolm Katz, launches the first keyless lockers with phone charging capability, on Pettenberg Bay Main Beach
  • Plettenberg Bay is thwarting petty crime on beaches by installing a high tech beach-locker system on its main beach.
  • The keyless locker system also has a USB recharging facility.
  • The newly installed lockers is a 100% proudly South African design.

A brand-new keyless beach locker system, aimed at thwarting petty crimes on beaches in Plettenberg Bay, went live this weekend on two Blu Flag Beaches in the Southern Cape ahead of the festive/summer season.

Gone are the days of stressing over leaving valuables on the beach...or for that matter having your cellphone die on you.

Pioneered by local resident Malcolm Katz, Liberty Lockers, a Plettenberg Bay-based company, this week launched a secure outdoor/beach locker system to make life a little easier for beach-goers.

The keyless locker system also has a USB recharging facility.

Katz says petty crime on beaches is a universal problem which is not exclusive to South Africa and after extensive research he believes their design could be a world-first.

READ | Plettenberg Bay nominated as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination, for 12th consecutive year

Plettenberg Bay is no stranger to leading the way. It has just been awarded six Blue Flag Beaches and has also been nominated 12 times as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination which it won in 2020/2021.

“With our Blue Flag beaches and ongoing recognition as a leading beach destination, we understand the need to be on top of our game when it comes to what our tourists need. The Bitou Municipality and our residents are always investigating new and exciting ideas to maintain our status as a world-class destination – and provide a safe environment,” CEO of Plett Tourism, Patty Butterworth said.

The newly installed lockers, which are a 100% proudly South African design, offer the perfect solution to kicking-back on the beach for the whole day with no worries.

Proudly perched on Plettenberg Bay Main Beach, the locker system is unobtrusive, doesn’t encroach on the view and is environmentally friendly. It is also powered with solar energy and most importantly still operates during load shedding.

Beachgoers can either book a locker when they get to the beach or even book it in advance for the day or for the entire week.

READ | One killed, four arrested after robbery, shootout with Western Cape police

First-time users can log onto the company website using their phones and book a locker by selecting a location and date.

A list of available lockers then appears, and users can book any locker from the list. Once payment has been made, an SMS and email is sent to the user, confirming location, date range and PIN number.

The company has also employed two locals to be on the beach to assist beachgoers who need help.

Bitou Municipality has been the first municipality to use the system, but the company hopes to expand their operation to districts in the Amanzimtoti area, KwaZulu-Natal, and possibly the Cape.

The cost of the locker for beachgoers is R5 until peak-holiday season when the price will go up to R35 for the day.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecrimefeel good
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 8750 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 1490 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.07
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.41
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,818.23
0.0%
Silver
24.16
0.0%
Palladium
2,038.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,036.50
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
82.74
+2.7%
Top 40
61,116
-0.5%
All Share
67,825
-0.5%
Resource 10
61,368
-1.7%
Industrial 25
89,604
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,193
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo