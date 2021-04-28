Plettenberg Bay nominated as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination, for 12th consecutive year

Plettenberg Bay has been nominated for the 12 th consecutive year as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination by the World Travel Awards.

The nomination comes at a "devastating time for the travel industry", said Bitou Municipality spokesperson Andile Namntu.

Plett Tourism CEO Patty Butterworth said the nod was "wonderful", following their win in 2021.

Despite a difficult year which saw the Covid-19 pandemic, subsequent lockdowns and beach closures lead to losses of hundreds of millions in revenue, Plettenberg Bay has been nominated for the 12th consecutive year as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination by the World Travel Awards.

CEO of Plett Tourism, Patty Butterworth, on Tuesday told News24 that the nod was "wonderful", following their win last year.

"This nomination is significant. It gives our local hospitality industry strength to bounce back stronger than before in the wake of a global pandemic," Butterworth said.

"The awards recognise those who have dedicated themselves to offering the finest experiences, product and services in the hospitality industry. With support from the Plett hospitality industry and local business, our fantastic community and a dedicated Bitou Municipality, Plettenberg Bay is able to continue setting new benchmarks while enriching tourism offerings along the Garden Route in the Western Cape."

"This nomination is a testament to our strength. Tourism in Plettenberg Bay will rebound because our community and local business have often led where others have followed," Namntu said.

"South Africans and international guests love our town and, when the time is right and they are ready, our beaches and community are here to welcome them again."

The winning destination will be announced in the latter half of 2021.



Butterworth encouraged travellers and locals to vote at www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.

This will be the 28th annual competition held by the World Travel Awards, established to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Plettenberg Bay has received Blue Flag status for six beaches during the 2019/20 season: Robberg 5 (11th year); Keurboomstrand (9thyear); Nature’s Valley (8th year); Lookout (6th year); The Dunes (4th year); and The Singing Kettle beach (3rd year).